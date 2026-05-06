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Opinion

Iran’s strategy is patience. Can the West match it?

The contest becomes less about immediate outcomes and more about endurance.

May. 6, 2026
Batya Knebel
Epic Fury
Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116) conducts a replenishment-at-sea with Henry J. Kaiser-class fleet replenishment oiler USNS Kanawha (T-AO 196), as part of “Operation Epic Fury,” April 26, 2026. Credit: U.S. Navy.
Batya Knebel
Batya Knebel Batya Knebel
Batya Knebel is an independent writer focusing on Middle East politics and questions of national identity.
( May 6, 2026 / JNS )

Confronting Iran is often framed as a question of patience. But patience is inseparable from time, which determines not only the outcome, but also when it is decided.

The United States and its allies tend to approach conflict through the expectation of decisive action and visible results. Iran operates differently. It appears to treat time not as a constraint, but as a strategic resource. What may look like delay or stalemate is, from Tehran’s perspective, a form of pressure in its own right.

This difference shapes the entire confrontation. By prolonging tensions—whether through deliberately prolonged negotiations, regional escalation or sustained economic pressure—Iran tests not only the capabilities of its adversaries, but their willingness to sustain pressure over time. The contest becomes less about immediate outcomes and more about endurance.

This challenge is particularly acute for Israel, which faces the immediate consequences of Iran’s regional strategy while relying on sustained international pressure to constrain it. The longer the timeline, the greater the strain on political and public patience.

In this sense, the conflict resembles a test of endurance in which each side seeks to outlast the other. Iran’s leadership appears to understand that democratic societies experience prolonged pressure as a form of failure. Economic strain, rising energy costs and the absence of quick results all contribute to political fatigue. What begins as a strategy is gradually perceived as a burden.

Iran’s resilience is not only institutional; it is societal. Years of sanctions and economic instability have forced ordinary Iranians to adapt to conditions of scarcity and uncertainty. This does not reflect stability in a conventional sense, but a form of learned endurance. The regime’s sustainability, therefore, is not independent of the population—it is partly sustained by a society that has adjusted, often unwillingly, to prolonged hardship.

At the center of this resilience is the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. More than a military force, it functions as the Iranian regime’s instrument of endurance—maintaining internal control, projecting power through regional proxies and embedding itself in key sectors of the economy. This structure allows the regime to coordinate responses across multiple fronts while continuing to absorb external pressure.

Yet this same structure also reveals the system’s vulnerabilities. The IRGC’s deep involvement in sanctioned sectors ties large parts of the Iranian economy to external pressure. Its expansive role, both domestic and regional, requires sustained resources. Over time, these pressures begin to strain the system’s financial capacity, its ability to fund internal control and its commitments beyond its borders.

Prolonged pressure is therefore not only punitive; it is diagnostic. It reveals where a system can adapt and where it may eventually face limits. If sustained, economic and political constraints increase the likelihood that internal fractures—whether economic, political or social—will begin to emerge.

This dynamic also shapes the role of negotiation. Pressure is not separate from diplomacy; it is one of the conditions that give diplomacy its leverage. One strategic approach reflects this understanding: that sustained pressure can influence the terms under which an agreement becomes possible. But this approach depends on a factor that lies beyond formal policy—the willingness of the public to endure its costs.

Here, the asymmetry becomes most pronounced. Iran’s system is structured to wait. Both Iranian society and Western publics experience the effects of this pressure directly, but in fundamentally different ways. In Iran, hardship has become part of daily adaptation. In the United States and allied countries, rising costs are experienced as disruption—something to be resolved quickly rather than endured.

The result is a dual test: Iran tests whether its adversaries will sustain pressure long enough for it to matter, while the United States and its allies test whether Iran’s capacity to adapt can outlast the cumulative effects of that pressure.

The question is not whether pressure works, but whether it will be sustained long enough. If it is, Iran’s resilience will eventually be tested in ways it cannot fully control. If it is not, then time will continue to work in Tehran’s favor.

In this conflict, endurance is not secondary to strategy. It is the strategy. Time is not a backdrop to this confrontation; it is the ground on which it will be decided.

Iran Operation Roaring Lion/Epic Fury
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