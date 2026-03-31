More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Opinion   Column

America learned to seize Iranian assets but not to keep them

A case in point is the announced settlement between the U.S. government and the Iranian-linked Alavi Foundation over a Manhattan skyscraper.

Mar. 31, 2026
Stephen M. Flatow

America learned to seize Iranian assets but not to keep them

JNS original reporting, analysis and opinion pieces are available for republication. Articles not produced by JNS, as identified in the byline, are not eligible for republication.

We offer a limited trial license that allows publishers to republish up to three JNS articles, online or in print, at no cost. JNS retains any and all right, title and interest in all of its intellectual property and other rights.

To republish, copy the HTML using the button provided. This includes the JNS tracking pixel, all paragraph styling and hyperlinks, the author byline and clear credit to Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), all of which must be included in the republished article.

Images and video content are not included in the HTML code or article text, but you are authorized to use photographs from the following sources: Flash90, public domain, Creative Commons licensed images, and any photographs credited to JNS, provided that all applicable attribution and licensing conditions are observed.

If you’re interested in republishing JNS content on a regular basis, complete this form to get started.
The East Side of Midtown Manhattan. Credit: rosanna17/Pixabay.
The East Side of Midtown Manhattan. Credit: rosanna17/Pixabay.
https://www.jns.org/opinion/stephen-m-flatow/some-memories-live-forever
Stephen M. Flatow
Stephen M. Flatow Stephen M. Flatow
Stephen M. Flatow is president of the Religious Zionists of America. He is the father of Alisa Flatow, who was murdered in an Iranian-sponsored Palestinian terrorist attack in 1995, and author of A Father’s Story: My Fight for Justice Against Iranian Terror. (The RZA is not affiliated with any American or Israeli political party.)
( Mar. 31, 2026 / JNS )

The past week marked another anniversary of my daughter Alisa’s murder in a 1995 Iranian-sponsored terrorist attack—an attack that forced a question the United States is still struggling to answer. And that is not only who carries out acts of terror, but who finances them—and whether America is willing to confront those financial networks when they operate in plain sight.

That question is back in the news with a newly announced settlement between the U.S. government and the Iranian-linked Alavi Foundation over its Manhattan skyscraper at 650 Fifth Ave.

The deal has been framed as accountability. Victims of Iranian terror will receive hundreds of millions of dollars in compensation. The foundation itself will be dismantled. On paper, it sounds like justice.

But look more closely.

A newly created entity, the Amir Kabir Foundation, will take control of the same building, with overlapping leadership, similar institutional structures and continued access to the very revenue streams that made the property so valuable in the first place.

After nearly two decades of litigation, the question is not simply what was won, but what was preserved. I have been thinking about that question for a long time.

In the 1990s, long before this case became a headline, I set out to do something that was widely dismissed at the time—to seize Iranian assets in the United States as part of my effort to hold the Islamic Republic accountable for my daughter’s murder.

Following a trail that began with little more than a database search and a series of title reports, we uncovered what seemed increasingly clear—that the Alavi Foundation was not an ordinary charity, but an instrument of the Iranian government, tied directly to a valuable office tower in Manhattan.

We went to court with what we believed was a straightforward argument: This was Iranian money, held behind a charitable facade, and it should be subject to seizure.

The response from the U.S. government was swift—and dismissive.

Federal lawyers produced an affidavit asserting that the foundation had no connection to Iran. The courts accepted it. The governing legal doctrine required proof of “day-to-day control” by a foreign government. Without that, the assets were deemed untouchable.

650 Fifth Ave. in Manhattan in November 2021. Credit: Kidfly182 via Wikimedia Commons.
650 Fifth Ave. in Manhattan in November 2021. Credit: Kidfly182 via Wikimedia Commons.

It did not matter what the building represented. It did not matter what the evidence suggested. In fact, much of that evidence would later surface in the government’s own case. We had not met the standard, and the case was dismissed.

At the time, it felt like failure. In retrospect, it was something else: an early test of whether the United States was prepared to treat economic infrastructure tied to hostile regimes as part of the battlefield.

Years later, the government answered that question differently and more honestly.

In its own filings, the U.S. Department of Justice ultimately described what we had been arguing all along: that the building was tied to an Iranian government-owned bank, that its ownership had been concealed through a web of front companies and that the structure had been orchestrated at the highest levels of the Iranian regime.

What had once been dismissed as insufficient proof became the government’s central claim.

Using legal theories that closely tracked the arguments we had advanced, the Justice Department brought its own case against the Alavi Foundation. This time, the government was willing to say plainly what it had once resisted—that these were hidden Iranian assets, and they could be reached.

The result was a landmark forfeiture. The building we had once tried to seize was finally taken, and its proceeds designated, in part, for victims of terror.

That shift matters. It reflects a broader evolution in how the United States confronts state-sponsored terrorism—not only through military means, but through financial and legal pressure.

But evolution is not the same as resolution. Because what the latest settlement reveals is that even when the United States recognizes the threat, it does not always follow through to its logical conclusion.

The government extracted substantial financial penalties and compensation. That is meaningful. But the structure of the deal raises an unavoidable question: If the same networks, the same leadership circles and the same institutional DNA remain in place under a new name, has the underlying problem truly been addressed?

Or has it simply been repackaged?

Some observers have described this as a shell game—accountability on paper, continuity in practice. It is an uncomfortable description. It is also difficult to dismiss.

I encountered this tension decades ago. It hasn’t disappeared.

The Alavi case shows how long it can take for the United States to recognize a threat—and how difficult it remains to confront it fully.

We have learned how to seize the assets. We are still learning how not to give them back.

U.S. Foreign Policy
EXPLORE JNS
Mamdani Passover
U.S. News
At progressive Passover event, Mamdani tells Exodus story without mentioning Jewish arrival in Israel
The New York City mayor, who is a harsh and frequent critic of Israel, also wove his plans on affordability and to fight U.S. immigration policy into his telling of the holiday story.
Mar. 31, 2026
JNS Staff
Israel Defense Forces soldiers during operations in Southern Lebanon, March 2026. Credit: IDF.
Israel News
Katz: IDF to establish security zone 20 miles deep into Lebanon
The defense minister said residents of Southern Lebanon would be barred from returning “until the safety and security of northern Israeli residents is ensured.”
Mar. 31, 2026
JNS Staff
Slain Israel Defense Forces soldiers Staff-Sgt. Maxsim Entis, Capt. Noam Madmoni, Staff-Sgt. Ben Cohen and Staff-Sgt. Gilad Harel, members of Reconnaissance Battalion 934 of the Nahal Brigade. Credit: IDF
Israel News
Four Israeli soldiers killed in Southern Lebanon
The troops were reportedly killed during a close-range firefight with Hezbollah terrorists.
Mar. 31, 2026
JNS Staff
Death penalty Knesset
Israel News
Knesset passes law imposing death penalty on convicted Palestinian terrorists
Limor Son Har-Melech, who introduced the bill and whose husband was murdered in a 2003 terror attack, stated that the “historic law” means “whoever chooses to murder Jews because they are Jews forfeits their right to live.”
Mar. 30, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Two F/A-18 Super Hornets launch from the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln in the Mediterranean Sea, in support of “Operation Epic Fury” on March 3, 2026. Photo by U.S. Navy via Getty Images.
U.S. News
Poll suggests majority of American Jews oppose Iran war
The Jewish Electorate Institute poll largely conforms with surveys of the general U.S. public, which have found that most Americans oppose the war against Iran, with sharp partisan divisions between Republicans and Democrats.
Mar. 30, 2026
Andrew Bernard
Berkeley
U.S. News
Berkeley, Brandeis Center divided on terms to which they agreed to curb Jew-hatred
The public school referred JNS to its law dean, who interpreted the lawsuit settlement differently than does the other party.
Mar. 30, 2026
Aaron Bandler, JNS Staff
U.S. President Donald Trump
JNS TV / Israel Undiplomatic
Trump’s Iran strategy explained
Mar. 31, 2026
Ruthie Blum, Mark Regev
THE COLUMN
Rabbi Yossy Goldman. Credit: Ricci Goldstein Photography.
Column
On the ‘Four Questions’ and the ‘Four Sons’
Rabbi Yossy Goldman
Moshe Phillips. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
I grieve for thee, my brother Moshe
Moshe Phillips