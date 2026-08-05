Wesley Bell defeats Cori Bush in Missouri

Rep. Wesley Bell (D-Mo.) defeated former congresswoman Cori Bush in the Democratic primary election in Missouri’s 1st Congressional District on Tuesday.

The race was a rematch of the 2024 contest between the pair, in which Bell toppled the incumbent Bush in what was one of that year’s biggest focuses for pro-Israel groups looking to unseat one of the most vociferous critics of Israel in the House.

The Associated Press called the race for Bell shortly after polls closed. With 41% of votes counted at press time, Bell led Bush by about 67% to 29%.

Bush, who was one of the members of the so-called “squad” of far-left progressives during her time in the House, once again made her opposition to Israel a central plank of her campaign to retake her seat.

“One of us is of the people, by the people and for the people,” Bush said in a recent interview. “The other one is paid for by AIPAC.”

Pro-Israel groups congratulated Bell on his victory on Tuesday.

“Bell is a proud, pro-Israel Democrat who continues to champion the U.S.-Israel relationship,” Democratic Majority for Israel wrote .