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Wesley Bell defeats Cori Bush in Missouri

The pro-Israel moderate prevailed in a rematch of one of the most closely watched races of 2024.

Andrew Bernard
Rep. Wesley Bell (D-Mo.) speaks during a news conference outside the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, D.C., on Sept. 9, 2025. Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images.
Rep. Wesley Bell (D-Mo.) speaks during a news conference outside the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, D.C., on Sept. 9, 2025. Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images.
(Aug. 4, 2026 / JNS)

Rep. Wesley Bell (D-Mo.) defeated former congresswoman Cori Bush in the Democratic primary election in Missouri’s 1st Congressional District on Tuesday.

The race was a rematch of the 2024 contest between the pair, in which Bell toppled the incumbent Bush in what was one of that year’s biggest focuses for pro-Israel groups looking to unseat one of the most vociferous critics of Israel in the House.

The Associated Press called the race for Bell shortly after polls closed. With 41% of votes counted at press time, Bell led Bush by about 67% to 29%.

Bush, who was one of the members of the so-called “squad” of far-left progressives during her time in the House, once again made her opposition to Israel a central plank of her campaign to retake her seat.

“One of us is of the people, by the people and for the people,” Bush said in a recent interview. “The other one is paid for by AIPAC.”

Pro-Israel groups congratulated Bell on his victory on Tuesday.

“Bell is a proud, pro-Israel Democrat who continues to champion the U.S.-Israel relationship,” Democratic Majority for Israel wrote.

“Our community was proud to support a strong, principled Democratic leader,” AIPAC stated.

U.S. Politics
Andrew Bernard
Andrew Bernard Andrew Bernard
Andrew Bernard is the Washington correspondent for JNS.org.
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