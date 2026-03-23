Trump’s pause does not mean the war with Iran is over

No, this is not the time to celebrate a possible peace agreement with Iran. U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to postpone by five days the ultimatum that had been expected overnight does not mean the war is over. It is a strategic maneuver—not a retreat, not a rupture with Israel, and certainly not an abandonment of the effort to bring the trajectory of the ayatollah regime to its conclusion.

Many surprises still lie ahead.

Trump’s latest move once again demonstrates the breadth of his strategic chessboard. Israel remains his partner—two defenders of the West who may inspire differing political opinions, but who at this moment are acting in concert.

One is a global superpower; the other, a highly skilled battlefield actor. Together, they are confronting a regime responsible for thousands of deaths through terrorism across the world while simultaneously persecuting its own population, executing dissidents and suppressing its youth with violent repression.

Even as Trump announced the postponement of his ultimatum, military pressure continued. Israeli forces struck what the IDF described as major military headquarters of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, facilities disguised within civilian structures but serving as coordination centers for the war effort.

At the same time, the number of Iranian missile launches declined noticeably, while senior regime figures have been eliminated one after another, significantly weakening Tehran’s command structure.

Trump has temporarily refrained from immediate strikes on Iranian energy infrastructure, an action he had previously suggested could follow if Tehran failed to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. The delay contributed to a drop in oil prices and a positive reaction in global financial markets. It also reassured Arab partners concerned about economic instability.

The president, a businessman by instinct, understands the importance of maintaining economic stability alongside military pressure. Yet the core objectives outlined from the beginning of the war remain unchanged. Trump has repeatedly emphasized the central importance of dismantling Iran’s enriched uranium capability and ending the nuclear ambitions of the ayatollah regime. He has described this objective as definitive.

Questions remain regarding possible diplomatic contacts. Reports suggest that Washington may have explored indirect communication with Iranian parliament speaker Mohammed Bagher Ghalibaf, a powerful figure with deep ties to the Revolutionary Guards, the Basij militia and Iran’s security establishment. While Iranian officials publicly deny such contacts, the possibility of exploratory dialogue should not be dismissed.

Iranian political culture has long employed tactical refusals as part of a negotiation strategy. Public rejection does not necessarily mean the absence of private communication. Nevertheless, if Tehran ultimately rejects compromise, the strategic meaning of the delay will become clearer.

American military deployments in the region continue to expand. The USS Tripoli, carrying approximately 2,200 Marines, is joining an expeditionary force already operating in the area. Additional vessels—including the USS Boxer, USS Portland and USS Comstock—are also moving toward the theater with thousands of personnel aboard.

These movements underscore the seriousness of the moment. Is diplomacy underway? Is Iran prepared to abandon its nuclear ambitions? The answers remain uncertain.

Trump is operating on a strategic chessboard, advancing multiple options simultaneously—moving both king and knight. Behind the scenes, Israel continues to act with determination.

The pause is tactical. The broader objective remains unchanged.

