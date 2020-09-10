More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Opinion

Black Lives Matter led to record number of mass shootings

Three Democrat cities will account for 5,000 shootings.

Daniel Greenfield
A demonstrator at a George Floyd protest holds up a "Defund the Police" sign on June 5, 2020. Photo: Taymaz Valley via Wikimedia Commons.
A demonstrator at a George Floyd protest holds up a “Defund the Police” sign on June 5, 2020. Photo: Taymaz Valley via Wikimedia Commons.
Daniel Greenfield
Daniel Greenfield Daniel Greenfield
Daniel Greenfield is an Israeli-born journalist and columnist with nearly 20 years of experience writing for conservative publications. His work spans national and international stories, covering politics, history, and culture. Throughout his career, he has collaborated with industry legends like David Horowitz, interviewed senators and congressmen, and shared the stories of ordinary people overcoming extraordinary challenges. His first book, Domestic Enemies: The Founding Fathers’ Fight Against the Left, explores the forgotten struggles that shaped America’s early history.
(Sept. 10, 2020 / JNS)

Even as gun violence breaks records in New York City, Chicago and Philly, the Democrats don’t have much to say about the epidemic of shootings or their pet cause, gun control. While activist Democrat prosecutors like Attorney General Letitia James have neglected to deal with the violence and are instead targeting the NRA, they aren’t really talking about gun control.

Mass shootings are rarely mentioned anymore even though there are more of them than ever.

A Washington, D.C., mass shooting at a cookout last month that wounded 20 people was treated as another local crime story. And there are a lot of these local crime stories as shootings rise.

New York City has blown past 1,000 shootings, of all kinds, individual and mass, Philly hit 1,300 and Chicago is approaching 3,000 shootings.

Three Democrat cities alone will soon account for some 5,000 shootings.

These are the kinds of numbers we used to see out of Iraq. Now we see them in America.

The Gun Violence Archive recently tweeted that it “had never totaled more than 60 mass shootings in a single month—it has now eclipsed that number for four straight months, and September is on pace to do the same.”

From 2014 to 2019, there was an average of 348 mass shootings. 2020 is far from over, but there have been 438 mass shootings, and the Gun Violence Archive estimates that the number will hit 590.

In just the first eight days of September, there were 21 mass shootings.

And these mass shootings are inescapably tied to the Black Lives Matter violence that crippled police, wrecked public safety and led Democrats to call for an end to cops.

Every full month in which BLM riots and rallies took place has recorded more mass shootings than the first three months of the year combined.

There were 25 mass shootings in January and 95 mass shootings in June, the first full month of BLM riots.

There were a total of 70 mass shootings in the first three months of the year and a total of 260 mass shootings in the previous three months, which were filled with BLM violence.

Beyond the violence of the riots, which have included firebombs, shootings, stabbings and multiple assaults on police officers, random drivers, shopkeepers and anyone in the way, the Democrat political movement led cities to pull back police or tied up officers with the riots.

Gang members got the message and ramped up looting and territorial battles.

Between 2008 and 2018, murder was the leading cause for black men between the ages of 15 to 34 with over 55,000 dead. That’s over 10 times the numbers of U.S. casualties in Iraq.

These are not normal numbers and they’re what we don’t talk about when it comes to gun violence. Gun control activists are eager to make suburban school shootings into the face of gun violence. Gun violence doesn’t come out of suburban schools, but urban ganglands.

That’s why the Democrats aren’t talking about gun control during the worst epidemic of gun violence in years. That and the reality that gun violence is associated with their support for BLM.

Cities that had fairly low levels of crime and were at the epicenter of the riots, Portland, New York City and Austin, have achieved staggering increases in shootings and murders.

In Portland, where there have been over 100 days of BLM riots, shootings shot up from 299 for all of 2019 to 488 for the year so far. In the first month of BLM protests, shootings nearly doubled from 31 in 2019 to 61. In August, the shootings nearly tripled relative to 2019.

In Austin, the murder rate rose 67 percent. At the end of August, the city recorded three murders in 24 hours. A homeless woman was shot when 60 hurricane evacuees began fighting in the street and shooting each other.

“We know we have at least 23 rounds discharged last night,” Chief David McKichan mentioned at one press conference.

In New York City, shootings rose 140 percent since the period roughly overlapping with BLM riots. And murders rose by over 50 percent. Behind those numbers are 90 murder victims. They’re part of the political price that Mayor Bill de Blasio and New York Democrats paid for their support for BLM.

In the first full month of BLM rallies and riots, the number of daylight shootings in New York City more than tripled. Daylight shootings are a mark of brazen gang violence.

By August, 43 people had been shot in 48 hours, and three people had been killed in one day.

Democrat leaders have responded to the wave of violence by decriminalizing it and attributing it to the effects of the pandemic and to social inequities.

“Gun violence is a symptom of social ills,” insisted Portland City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty, who had falsely blamed police for setting fires.

“It’s been an exhausting 100 days for our city. But may I remind everyone just how exhausting it is to live while Black in America. Let me remind folks that the civil rights movement lasted a lot longer than 100 days and make no mistake—today’s struggle against police violence and creeping fascism is the new civil rights movement,” she wrote, cheering 100 days of BLM terror.

Exhausting is one way of putting it. July was Portland’s deadliest month in three decades.

The BLM riots aren’t just a struggle session or cancel culture. They’re doing a lot more than terrorizing diners or burning down stores. The BLM riots and movement are killing people.

Democrats had spent years falsely claiming that guns, rather than criminals, kill people. Now they’ve moved on to blaming gun violence on social ills that will be remedied by defunding police and shifting even more money into the same broken and corrupt welfare state.

Crime, like homelessness, will just become another fact of life if they have their way. Every increase in crime will be met with more welfare spending and less police until every major city becomes an unlivable war zone where only the poor and the foolhardy still make their home.

Even now the cities that have gotten behind police defunding are suffering massive violence.

Not all that long ago, the Democrats ran on vowing to stop mass shootings. Now they don’t want to talk about them. And who can blame them? Few murderers want to confess their crimes.

Democrats lied about crime and the cops, and thousands of people were wounded or died.

Daniel Greenfield, a Shillman Journalism Fellow at the Freedom Center, is an investigative journalist and writer focusing on the radical left and Islamic terrorism.

This article was first published by FrontPage Magazine.

Anti-Israel Bias Hate Crimes U.S. Politics
EXPLORE JNS
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a vote at the Knesset in Jerusalem, July 16, 2026. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Israel News
Netanyahu: Israel rejects Board of Peace roadmap on Hamas disarmament
Hamas said it is willing to move forward with second stage of the U.S.-brokered framework, calling on Washington to exert pressure on Jerusalem.
August 9, 2026 07:43 AM
JNS Staff
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meeting in his office in Jerusalem with Nikolai Mladenov, High Representative for Gaza, Jan. 11, 2026. Credit: PMO.
Analysis
Inside Story: Why Israel rejected the Board of Peace’s plan for Gaza
“We can and know how to stand our ground—even against our best friends when necessary,” said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
August 9, 2026 09:00 AM
Charles Bybelezer, Amelie Botbol
Hasan Piker, a far-left streamer, speaking at a re-election campaign rally for former Rep. Cori Bush, the Missouri Democrat who lost her position in 2024, in St. Louis, Mo., May 1, 2026. Credit: Poisonwithahawkseye via Wikimedia Commons.
U.S. News
BREAKING: University of Washington cancels Hasan Piker event
“I’m happy that the University of Washington, for literally the first time ever, has made the correct decision to not have an America-hating communist spread his hatred and terrible ideology to young people at our taxpayer funded universities,” Republican state representative Travis Couture told JNS.
Aug. 7, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Haverford College
U.S. News
Zionists welcome, liberal arts college Haverford says, settling Jew-hatred lawsuit
The student plaintiffs are “very, very happy” with the settlement, and the college’s statement is an “amazing change,” Lori Lowenthal Marcus of the Deborah Project told JNS.
Aug. 7, 2026
Aaron Bandler
Breaking News
14:19
Jewish National Fund advances biggest-ever investment for Israel’s north
13:48
Father of Sbarro bombing victim marks 25 years since attack
13:28
Israel’s ambassador-designate to Japan attends Nagasaki bombing memorial
12:37
Israel’s official X account marks International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples
12:07
Border Police find Palestinian in car trunk at Jerusalem crossing
11:46
UNICEF-coordinated survey finds Gaza acute malnutrition at 0.2%-0.8%
11:22
Iran claims president met Mojtaba Khamenei
10:55
CRIF marks anniversary of 1982 Jo Goldenberg attack
10:25
Religious Zionism Party posts Samaria road signs to keep drivers out of PA areas
09:44
Huckabee, Israeli tourism officials launch strategic cooperation
09:05
Smotrich hails Netanyahu’s rejection of Gaza disarmament roadmap
08:22
Netanyahu dismisses ‘wave of rumors’ about Israeli retreat
07:52
Netanyahu: No Palestinian state while I am prime minister
07:22
Israeli families enter new town in northern Samaria
07:04
Netanyahu: Israel rejects Board of Peace roadmap on Hamas disarmament
06:48
Sen. Cruz: ‘Terrorists are celebrating’ El-Sayed’s victory
06:40
Nefesh B’Nefesh brings 100,000th immigrant to Israel
06:11
Iranian outlet claims ‘first video’ of Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei
05:53
CENTCOM: 53 commercial vessels redirected under Iran blockade
05:42
Report: Pentagon presses arms makers to ramp up production amid Iran war
05:19
Iranian FM: Message exchange with US does not constitute negotiations
05:12
Huckabee marks 25 years since Hamas Sbarro bombing
04:52
Israeli winger Manor Solomon set for West Ham move
04:33
Air Canada extends Israel flight suspension to January 2027
04:11
Netanyahu spokesman: Hamas broke Gaza truce 17 times on Friday
03:48
Pakistan defense chief urges Muslim front against Israel
03:24
Regavim takes EU sanctions fight to European court
03:04
Israeli spokesman says Iran ‘not to be trusted’ on nuclear deal
02:54
Iran presents demands to US for reopening the Strait of Hormuz
02:29
J’lem issues travel warning for Greece ahead of anti-Israel demonstrations
02:09
IDF rules out security breach at Kibbutz Zikim near Gaza border
01:59
Toronto police arrest 2 more over antisemitic protest
01:36
Israel opposes Gaza peace plan ‘in its current form,’ minister says
01:18
Vance: US looking to ‘maximize’ oil flowing out of Strait of Hormuz
01:01
Iranian president: Now is best time for agreement to end war
00:37
Israel, Lebanon produce shortlist of countries to oversee Hezbollah disarmament
00:07
Palestinian technocratic body starts planning temporary Gaza lodging
08:56
World Jewish Congress marks 90th anniversary
07:27
Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan sign mutual defense pact
06:48
Israel sends predatory beetles to save Cyprus prickly pear farms
06:31
Erdan, Edelstein launch right-wing party
05:13
Danon: Hamas weapons must leave Gaza under disarmament plan
05:05
Oct. 7 Hamas terrorist arrested posing as Gaza aid truck driver
04:50
UNICEF study: Malnutrition lower in Gaza than in surrounding Arab countries
04:13
CENTCOM: US has redirected 49 commercial vessels under Iran blockade
04:11
Convicted hate offender quits UK election race
03:42
Israeli Navy conducts largest drill since Oct. 7
02:55
Palestinians attack Israeli civilians who accidentally entered Jenin in Samaria
02:50
Uganda approves troop deployment to Gaza
02:25
Israel’s FM meets Colombia’s president-elect ahead of inauguration
More Updates
JNS TV
Trump
JNS TV / Straight Up
Trump’s Iran whiplash may be part of the plan
August 9, 2026 06:28 AM
Daniel Seaman
COLUMNS
Ben Cohen. Credit: Courtesy.
Global Focus
The global reach of a renewed war in Gaza
Ben Cohen
Farid Alamdar. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
Why a free Iran may not be in everyone’s interest
Farid Alamdar