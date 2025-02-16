France, Arabs to counter Trump Gaza plan with proposal to keep making same mistake

After President Trump proposed removing the current terrorist population in Gaza and replacing them with non-terrorists, the countries sponsoring the terrorists in the Middle East and Europe rushed to come up with alternatives that would leave the terrorists in charge in Gaza.

“You have to learn from history. You can’t keep doing the same mistake over and over again,” President Trump said.

Alternatively, though, the Euros would like to counter Trump’s proposal by suggesting that instead we should keep on making the same mistake over and over again.

French President Emmanuel Macron told the Financial Times that efforts to oppose Trump’s plan would only be “credible if we offer something else that is smarter.” “This is what we need to move forward on. There are several very credible options,” he added.

Really? Name one that doesn’t involve creating an Islamic terrorist state.

The foreign ministers of Germany, France, the U.K. and Italy will hold talks on the crisis at the Munich Security Conference with key Arab states. … the focus will be on how the Arabs and Europeans can work together on a “better plan.” “The Palestinians and the Arabs need to come up with a middle way where they run Gaza, not the US and not Israel,” said a European official. “That’s the gap that needs to be filled, and I think the Europeans will work with the Arabs, both on the funding and the presentation of the plans. That’s what we are working on now.”

Good news. They’ve come up with the same exact plan they’ve been pushing all along. A front group of “technocrats” linked to groups like the World Bank out front to collect foreign aid while the PLO, Hamas and other terrorists run the actual territory.

Mahmoud Abbas, the dictator who runs the Palestinian Authority, and who in a speech mourning a dead Hamas leader declared last year that “America is the plague and the plague is America.”

Then he promised to conquer Jerusalem.

The idea being pushed by Egypt and other Arab states involves establishing a governing committee made up of Palestinians that are not affiliated to any factions, but is backed by the Palestinian Authority, the body that administers parts of the occupied West Bank.

The Palestinian Authority is run by Fatah, which signed yet another unity agreement with Hamas after Oct. 7, 2023, under the auspices of China and Russia.

This is the new alternative proposal for Gaza. Putting Abbas and the PLO in charge behind the scenes.

The plan to create a fake technocratic government is not only the same old plan, but it’s also been the plan that they sold to the Bush administration to persuade them into continuing to support the Palestinian Authority.

“Technocrats” like Salam Fayyad were supposed to run things. In reality, the technocrats, including Fayyad and his current incarnation, proved to be puppets while Abbas and the same old elderly terrorists ran things.

The updated plan they’ve been pushing is the same thing, except that it includes more puppets out front and a unity deal for Hamas and the PLO behind the scenes in which Hamas will pretend that it isn’t running things.

Oh and it also involves the return of the Hamas police force to provide “security.”

The security component is still being discussed but is likely to include the existing police force in Gaza.

The “existing police force in Gaza” is Hamas.

So they’ve come up with the exciting new alternative of the same plan they’ve had all along for creating a terrorist state but creating a corps of middlemen between them to collect foreign aid.

“You have to learn from history. You can’t keep doing the same mistake over and over again,” President Trump said. They’re instead hoping that no one learns anything from history.

Originally published by FrontPage Magazine.