More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Opinion

Montreal may have won a battle, but the war for its heart and soul is far from over

Although a motion against Israel did not pass, its underlying allegations received a platform inside one of Canada’s most important democratic institutions.

Michal Cotler-Wunsh, Nadav Steinman
Flag of Canada
Flag of Canada. Credit: Pixabay.
Michal Cotler-Wunsh
Michal Cotler-Wunsh Michal Cotler-Wunsh
Michal Cotler-Wunsh is the CEO of the International Legal Forum. She previously served as Israel’s special envoy for combating antisemitism and as a Knesset member.
Nadav Steinman
Nadav Steinman Nadav Steinman
Nadav Steinman is an Israeli-Canadian lawyer and chairman of the board of the International Legal Forum.
(Sept. 8, 2026 / JNS)

There was some relief this week when Montreal City Council rejected the most pernicious elements of a motion introduced by Projet Montréal to sever relations with Israel. The original motion sought to have the City of Montreal pronounce Israel guilty of “apartheid” and “genocide,” and suspend institutional ties with the Israeli government, its institutions and municipalities.

After extensive mobilization, those provisions were removed. An amended motion passed without them.

That matters. Those who spoke out were right to do so, and their efforts made a difference. But Montreal’s experience should not be viewed simply as a victory. It is a case study in a much larger and more dangerous phenomenon: the gradual normalization and institutionalization of antisemitic narratives.

The problem with the original motion was not simply that a municipal government has neither the mandate nor the expertise to adjudicate questions of international law and armed conflict. Montreal’s mayor was correct to insist that the city council is not an international court. The deeper problem is what happens when allegations are repeated, debated and given institutional platforms without regard to their factual or legal foundations.

The pattern is familiar.

First comes repetition. Zionism is racism. Israel is an apartheid state. Israel is committing genocide. Allegations are repeated until repetition itself becomes “evidence,” while the underlying legal meanings and factual foundations are increasingly ignored.

Then comes normalization. Language that once would have required evidence becomes acceptable in institutions entrusted to uphold principles, teach critical thinking and protect democratic discourse. The debate shifts from whether the allegations are true to what should be done in response to them.

Then comes institutionalization. Resolutions pass. Committees deliberate. Organizations adopt terminology. Statements enter minutes, reports, and protocols. Media coverage amplifies the claims. Eventually, the next debate begins where the previous one ended.

Those who opposed Projet Montréal can take satisfaction in the fact that its most damaging provisions were removed. Civic engagement mattered.

Canada has seen this pattern repeatedly with BDS campaigns on university campuses. A resolution may fail once, twice or five times. Those who oppose it celebrate each defeat, believing that they have put out the fire. But the embers remain. The allegations are repeated, the vocabulary becomes familiar, and what was once extraordinary becomes ordinary.

That is why Projet Montréal’s motion should concern far more than Montreal’s Jewish community. It comes amid other instances of antisemitic rhetoric entering Canadian public life, including a mayoral candidate in Ottawa peddling similar allegations, a professor in Ontario standing in a Jewish neighborhood repeating ancient antisemitic tropes, and when employees of the publicly funded broadcaster are instructed not to refer to 9/11 as a terrorist attack.

And although the original motion did not pass, its underlying allegations received a platform inside one of Canada’s most important democratic institutions. They were debated, repeated and disseminated. They became part of the public and institutional record. That is not nothing.

There is another danger. The motion attempted to distinguish between Israel and Montreal’s Jews: Whatever one thinks about Israel, Jewish Montrealers should not be held responsible for the actions of its government. The International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s (IHRA) working definition of antisemitism makes precisely this point: Jews, in Montreal or anywhere else, should not be held collectively responsible for the actions of Israel’s government, any more than Chinese, Italian or Greek Canadians should be held responsible for the actions of their governments of origin.

But protecting Jews by creating a “purity test” that severs the inextricable connection between Jews and Israel, the homeland of the Jewish people—not the government of the day—is itself deeply troubling.

Zionism is integral to the identity of the majority of Jews around the world, including in Montreal. It is the progressive national movement anchored in millennia of memory, heritage and faith in which the Jewish people sought to return to sovereignty in their ancestral homeland.

Antisemitism, an ancient hate, adapts and survives by latching onto the guiding social construct of the time. In the post-World War II era, allegations of racism, apartheid and genocide have become libelous tools that place Israel, Zionism, Zionists and Jews worldwide on the docket of the accused.

The vocabulary changes. The mechanism of demonization, delegitimization and double standards does not. Whether excluding an individual Jew from an equal place in society or excluding Israel from an equal place in the family of nations, antisemitism gnaws away at the foundational principles that sustain free societies.

But what starts with the Jews never ends with the Jews. That should sound sirens in Montreal and across Canada.

“We may allow ourselves a brief period of rejoicing, but let us not forget for a moment the toil and efforts that lie ahead,” Winston Churchill said.

Those who opposed the Projet Montréal motion can take satisfaction in the fact that its most damaging provisions were removed. Civic engagement mattered. Speaking up mattered.

But satisfaction must not become complacency. The objective of campaigns built on lies is not necessarily to win the first vote. It is to move the goalposts of acceptable discourse. To repeat allegations until they become familiar, make the unacceptable debatable, and eventually, make the debatable mainstream.

Montreal stopped a municipal resolution from crossing a dangerous threshold. Now comes the harder task: recognizing how much that line has already moved.

Canada Anti-Israel Bias BDS Movement
EXPLORE JNS
Bethesda Elementary School Vandalism
U.S. News
‘Very unlikely’ anti-Jewish hate crimes will return to pre-Oct. 7 levels anytime soon, expert says
Ayal Feinberg of Gratz College told JNS that “antisemitism is becoming more normalized in this country.”
September 8, 2026 09:15 AM
Aaron Bandler
Flag in Ma'ale Efraim
Israel News
UK bans Judea and Samaria products, prompting calls for reprisals
Smotrich calls for Britain’s ambassador to be expelled; Ben-Gvir pushes for Israeli recognition of Argentine sovereignty over the Falkland Islands.
September 8, 2026 03:41 AM
JNS Staff
Magen David Adom emergency vehicles arrive at the scene of a stabbing attack near the village of Al-Auja in the Jordan Valley, Aug. 23, 2026. Credit: Magen David Adom.
Israel News
Israeli seriously wounded in terror stabbing at Samaria farm
The victim sustained multiple wounds to his hand and upper body “until the knife broke,” the Rescuers Without Borders volunteer emergency service said.
Sept. 7, 2026
JNS Staff
Jared Kushner, U.S. President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and peace envoy, speaks during a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy following their talks in Kyiv, Sept. 6, 2026. Photo by Genya Savilov/AFP via Getty Images.
Israel News
Kushner: Demilitarizing Gaza ‘not going to be easy’
The White House peace envoy said Washington had only begun understanding what stripping enclave arms required, calling it “beyond your comprehension.”
Sept. 7, 2026
JNS Staff
Breaking News
11:16
‘We’re right now fighting because we have a certain nation that wanted a nuclear weapon,’ Trump says
10:46
US Treasury Department says it has ‘grounded’ 27 Iranian airlines with ‘sweeping’ sanctions
10:33
Tasmania government says it’s protecting houses of worship, taking ‘strong action’ against Jew-hatred
09:00
12 countries back sanctions on Judea, Samaria Jewish communities
08:46
Tokyo: Protesters to rally at Israeli embassy over ‘genocide’
08:43
Palestinians from Hebron indicted after Golan Heights arrests
08:33
Britain bans import of products from Israeli communities in Judea and Samaria
08:23
Thailand to deport French zoo owner who banned Israeli
08:03
Red Cross visits to imprisoned terrorists set to resume as High Court decision takes effect
07:42
Slovenian PM accuses former government of antisemitism
07:22
Israeli carrier to launch first-ever flights from Tel Aviv to the Philippines
07:02
Iran parliament official tells US to leave region, warns of military capabilities
06:44
Pezeshkian: Iran will resist ‘with full force’
06:23
Danon: Jewish violence in Judea and Samaria is crime, not terror
06:00
Herzog warns UK sanctions would be ‘grave miscalculation’
05:52
Dozens of Hebron-Kiryat Arba volunteers drill for emergency response
05:32
Huckabee backs Trump’s Iran strategy, rejects reports of Netanyahu tensions
05:12
Large-scale emergency drill underway in Ma’ale Adumim
04:51
Huckabee blasts British trade ban on Israeli communities in Judea and Samaria
04:37
IDF eliminates terrorist in Samaria counterterror raid
04:21
Houthi attacks wound 73 in Saudi Arabia
04:01
CENTCOM: 94 vessels redirected under Iran blockade
03:45
Mladenov: Two-state solution risks becoming ‘practically impossible’
03:25
Ben-Gvir urges Netanyahu to sanction Britain over Falklands ‘occupation’
03:20
Israeli envoy praises Mladenov’s Gaza-plan outlook at Abu Dhabi forum
03:10
UK minister confirms coming ban on Judea and Samaria goods
02:56
Rep. Randy Fine warns UK firms over possible Judea and Samaria trade ban
02:25
Grossi: IAEA access would have ‘positive repercussions’ for Iran
02:05
Smotrich calls for expulsion of British ambassador over potential sanctions
01:58
IDF eliminates terrorist in Lebanon’s Beaufort area
01:34
IDF kills Hamas, Islamic Jihad terrorists in Gaza strikes
01:19
PA spokesman admits pay-for-slay never stopped
00:07
Report: Russian-Israeli historian charged with espionage
14:09
Danon: Netanyahu to address UN General Assembly on Sept. 24
13:08
Herzog to visit Cyprus for talks with counterpart
13:06
Hamas Nukhba company commander eliminated, IDF says
12:07
French FM boasts of boosting ‘Palestinian cause since Oct. 7'
11:06
Israel launches program to expand defense business in Japan
10:05
Israeli spokesman accuses media of lying about Judea, Samaria violence
09:34
Israel, Germany explore turning Volkswagen plant into defense hub
09:04
Average salary in Israel rose 7.7% in June 2026, CBS reports
08:50
Kosovo signs agreement to join Gaza stabilization force
08:33
Huckabee decries international indifference to Samaria terror stabbing
08:13
Israeli security forces drill Oct. 7-style scenario in Eilat, Arava
07:51
IDF strikes Hezbollah targets in Southern Lebanon
07:36
Palestinian killed after clash with IDF troops in Samaria
07:13
Germany challenges ICJ jurisdiction in Gaza ‘genocide’ case
06:56
IDF to review vulnerabilities after surprise drill
06:31
Yossi Dagan calls for ‘full cordon’ of Palestinian towns near Samaria stabbing attack
06:11
Iranian lawmakers back plan to bar sanctioning countries from Strait of Hormuz
More Updates
JNS TV
US President Donald Trump addresses reporters after the G-7 summit in France. June 16, 2026. Screengrab from official White House channel. Credit: The White House.
JNS TV / JLMinute
Trump warns his biggest attack on Iran is still to come
September 8, 2026 06:12 AM
Alex Traiman, Josh Hasten
COLUMNS
Israel Ellis. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
A personal encounter with antisemitism
Israel Ellis
Nira B. Worcman. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
Not music to Hamas ears
Nira B. Worcman