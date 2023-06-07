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Forget Biden’s strategy, (A)I have the solution to antisemitism

I couldn’t have said it better myself—my genuine self. These are precisely the steps needed.

Mitchell Bard
Artificial Intelligence
Artist’s rendition of artificial intelligence. Credit: Pixabay.
Mitchell Bard
Mitchell Bard Mitchell Bard
Mitchell Bard is a foreign-policy analyst and an authority on U.S.-Israel relations. He has written and edited 22 books, including The Arab Lobby, Death to the Infidels: Radical Islam’s War Against the Jews; After Anatevka: Tevye in Palestine; and Forgotten Victims: The Abandonment of Americans in Hitler’s Camps.
(June 7, 2023 / JNS)

Apparently recognizing my intelligence, Google has named its artificial intelligence service after me. Given the current interest in antisemitism generated by the new strategy of the Biden administration which I have found wanting, it seems appropriate to see what Bard would suggest. Here is what (A)I recommend for dealing with the campus:

  • Increase awareness and education about antisemitism. Many students are unaware of the history and nature of antisemitism, or they may not understand how it can manifest itself in different ways. By increasing awareness and education about antisemitism, we can help to create a more inclusive and welcoming environment for Jewish students.
  • Create safe spaces for Jewish students. Jewish students should feel safe and supported on campus. This means having places where they can gather and socialize, as well as having access to resources and support if they experience antisemitism.
  • Hold perpetrators accountable. When antisemitism does occur, it is important to hold perpetrators accountable. This can be done through disciplinary action, education or other means.
  • Promote dialogue and understanding. It is important to promote dialogue and understanding between different groups on campus. This can help to break down stereotypes and build bridges between communities.
  • Work with campus security. Campus security can play a role in preventing and responding to antisemitism. They can work with students and staff to develop safety plans, and they can investigate and respond to incidents of antisemitism.
  • Encourage students to report incidents of antisemitism to the appropriate authorities. This can help to ensure that perpetrators are held accountable and that steps are taken to prevent future incidents.
  • Support student organizations that promote Jewish identity and culture. These organizations can provide a sense of community and support for Jewish students, and they can also help to educate others about Judaism and antisemitism.
  • Get involved in your community. There are many ways to get involved in your community and help to combat antisemitism. You can volunteer with organizations that fight antisemitism, donate to organizations that support Jewish causes or simply speak out against antisemitism when you see it.

Bard’s recommendations for fighting antisemitism outside the campus are similar; the word campus is simply removed for most suggestions.

Evidence that great artificial minds think alike, here are ChatGPT suggestions:

  2. Education and Awareness: Promote education and awareness about antisemitism among students, faculty and staff. This can be done through workshops, seminars, and awareness campaigns that provide historical context, dispel myths and stereotypes, and foster empathy and understanding.
  3. Strong Policies: Ensure the presence of robust institutional policies that explicitly condemn and address antisemitism. These policies should clearly define antisemitic acts, outline consequences for offenders and establish mechanisms for reporting incidents.
  4. Reporting Mechanisms: Establish confidential and accessible reporting mechanisms for victims or witnesses of antisemitic incidents. Encourage students to report incidents promptly and ensure that these reports are taken seriously and addressed promptly by the appropriate authorities.
  5. Dialogue and Engagement: Encourage open and respectful dialogue between diverse groups on campus, including Jewish and non-Jewish students. Foster an inclusive environment that encourages understanding, empathy and cooperation, and facilitates the sharing of different perspectives.
  6. Collaboration with Jewish Organizations: Forge partnerships with Jewish organizations on and off campus to address antisemitism effectively. These organizations can provide valuable resources, expertise and support to combat antisemitism and promote a positive campus climate.
  7. Faculty and Staff Training: Provide training to faculty and staff members on recognizing and addressing antisemitism. This can help ensure that educators are equipped to identify and respond to incidents of antisemitism effectively.
  8. Campus Security: Enhance campus security measures to ensure the safety and well-being of Jewish students. This may include increased surveillance, improved lighting and the presence of security personnel in areas identified as potential hotspots for antisemitic incidents.
  9. Collaboration with Law Enforcement: Foster collaboration between campus authorities and local law enforcement agencies to address antisemitism. Establish protocols for reporting hate crimes and ensure that such incidents are thoroughly investigated and prosecuted.
  10. Support Services: Ensure that adequate support services, such as counseling and mental health resources, are available to victims of antisemitic incidents. This can help individuals cope with the emotional impact and provide them with the necessary support to navigate the aftermath.
  11. Celebrate Diversity and Inclusion: Foster a campus culture that celebrates diversity and inclusion. Promote events, activities, and initiatives that showcase different cultures, religions and backgrounds, including Jewish culture, to foster understanding and appreciation.

I couldn’t have said it better myself—my genuine self. These are precisely the steps needed.

AI is criticized for lacking specificity. It only took me a few seconds and no money to come up with ideas that others have spent years and millions of dollars to figure out.

Maybe there is something to this AI business. A Bard should know.

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