More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Opinion

‘The Washington Post’ wants to pick Israel’s leader

This isn’t the first broadside aimed at Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Sean Durns
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the Jerusalem District Court for a final pretrial hearing. He faces criminal allegations of bribery, fraud and breach of trust, Feb. 8, 2021. Photo by Reuven Kastro/POOL.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the Jerusalem District Court for a final pretrial hearing. He faces criminal allegations of bribery, fraud and breach of trust, Feb. 8, 2021. Photo by Reuven Kastro/POOL.
Sean Durns
Sean Durns Sean Durns
Sean Durns is a senior research analyst for CAMERA, the 65,000-member, Boston-based Committee Accuracy in Middle East Reporting in America.
(Feb. 24, 2021 / JNS)

The Washington Post’s editorial board has a fixation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. It has devoted considerable column space to attacking the democratically elected leader of the Jewish state. But the obsession, and frequently unhinged tone, reveals more about the newspaper and its attitudes toward Israel than it does about the Israeli leader.

The Post’s latest blast appeared in a Feb. 17 editorial titled “Biden delivers a snub to Israel’s Netanyahu—and for good reason.” The Post hailed the fact that “during the first four weeks of the new U.S. administration,” President Joe Biden “spoke by phone with the leaders of virtually every major U.S. ally, along with those of Russia and China. But he did not call Mr. Netanyahu” until Feb. 16.

The Post claimed that if the belated call was a snub, it was justified, since “Mr. Netanyahu has a long history of allying himself with U.S. Republicans and of seeking to aid GOP presidential candidates.” Netanyahu, the Post asserts, had the temerity to travel to “Washington to endorse Mr. Trump’s soon-to-be stillborn Middle East peace plan” on the eve of an election. Even worse, the Post argues, Netanyahu has noted that he has “disagreements on Iran, on the Palestinian issue” with the new administration. How dare he!

Accordingly, the Post says, “striking a measure of distance from the Israeli leader is a wise move,” particularly since he is facing upcoming elections.

This isn’t the first recent broadside aimed at Netanyahu. As CAMERA highlighted in a JNS op-ed, in December 2020, Post editorial board member Jackson Diehl even compared Netanyahu to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin—a comparison that not only illustrates the paper’s hostility but speaks to its detachment from reality.

It is also curious, if not a bit hypocritical, for the Post to claim that by visiting Washington to sign the U.S.-brokered Abraham Accords, Netanyahu sought to influence an American election—only to simultaneously celebrate the possible political ramifications of a delayed call by the Biden administration on upcoming Israeli elections. Indeed, the United States has a long track record of doing precisely what the editorial board upbraids Netanyahu for allegedly doing.

In 2016, a U.S. congressional investigation revealed that the Obama administration’s State Department “paid hundreds of thousands of dollars in taxpayers grants to an Israeli group that used the money to build a campaign to oust Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu” in 2015 elections. And in a 2018 interview with Israel’s Channel 10 News, former President Bill Clinton admitted that he “tried to help Shimon Peres win Israel’s general elections in 1996 against Benjamin Netanyahu,” as The Times of Israel reported at the time.

The Post, of course, omits this context, preferring to blame Israel’s democratically elected leader for any strains, be it past, present or future, in the U.S.-Israel relationship. The newspaper adds:

“Mr. Biden would also be right to avoid the mistake of President Barack Obama, who thought he could work with Mr. Netanyahu to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and persisted long after it became clear the effort was futile. Mr. Biden’s secretary of state, Antony Blinken, has rightly set the more modest goal of preserving the possibility of Palestinian statehood for the day when Israel and the Palestinians have better leaders.”

Yet this, too, is misleading and revisionist. As CAMERA has documented, top Obama administration officials were on record as seeking to create “daylight” in the U.S.-Israel relationship. That was a decision by a U.S. administration, not an Israeli one. Nor does the newspaper tell readers that in both 2014 and 2016, Israel, with Netanyahu at the helm, accepted U.S. proposals to restart Israeli-Palestinian negotiations. In both instances, it was the Palestinian leadership that rejected those proposals—just as it had rejected U.S. and Israeli offers for a Palestinian state in exchange for peace in 2000, 2001 and 2008, among other instances.

It is false to imply, as the Post does, that Israeli and Palestinian leaders are equally responsible for the lack of a Palestinian state. One set has consistently accepted statehood and peace, while the other has consistently rejected precisely that. In fact, the Post itself has noted as much, including in a Dec. 29, 2016 column by the editorial board which acknowledged that “Netanyahu has received no [Obama] White House credit” for actions like “settlement freezes” that were undertaken at U.S. request in the forlorn hope of getting Palestinian leaders to the negotiating table.

Indeed, less than a week after the Post’s most recent broadside against Netanyahu appeared, it was revealed that the Palestinian Authority—in full violation of the terms and spirit of the U.S.-brokered Oslo Accords—paid $159 million to terrorists as part of its infamous “pay for slay” program that financially rewards those who attack Jews. And in an interview on Jan. 23, Palestinian official Dr. Ahmed ‘Aql admitted that he has “dealings” with Iranian-backed Popular Mobilization Units (PMUs) in Iraq, noting that the P.A. “knows that I meet with them, and it does not disapprove.” As The Washington Post itself has noted, these PMUs are responsible for attacks on U.S. contractors and gross human rights violations. By contrast, in November 2020, it was revealed that Israel—with U.S. cooperation—had taken out a top Al-Qaeda leader living in Iran.

Yet one shouldn’t expect that the Post editorial board will write a piece calling for the Biden administration to snub P.A. leader Mahmoud Abbas. That won’t happen.

The Washington Post prefers not to see Israel as an ally or equal. The U.S.-Israel alliance is not, in its view, a two-way relationship with inevitable ups and downs. Rather, the newspaper and staffers like Jackson Diehl view the Jewish state as being an ally that should take U.S. diktats—or else. Diehl and others of his ilk commonly assert that they support democracy, only to throw a fit when the democratically elected leader of Israel asserts his country’s prerogatives on existential issues like Iran and the P.A./PLO. That, more than anything, is the real reason behind the latest Washington Post temper tantrum.

Sean Durns is a senior research analyst for CAMERA, the 65,000-member, Boston-based Committee Accuracy in Middle East Reporting in America.

Israeli Elections Benjamin Netanyahu Media
EXPLORE JNS
Mamdani Shavuot David Niederman
U.S. News
SCOOP: Mamdani didn’t invite us to meeting with rabbis, NY Board of Rabbis, Rabbinic Council of America tell JNS
“I don’t know who he went through,” the board told JNS. “He didn’t go through us.”
August 10, 2026 04:15 PM
Rikki Zagelbaum
State Department
U.S. News
EXCLUSIVE: State Dept official ‘failed to do his homework’ before working with terror-tied charity, senior US official says
“World Vision is severely compromised by ties to Islamist terrorists and a radical left wing climate change agenda,” the senior Trump administration official told JNS. “Why is he funding them?”
August 10, 2026 11:23 AM
Mike Wagenheim
The coastal patrol ship USS Tempest (PC 2) transits the Strait of Hormuz, Dec. 2, 2020. Credit: Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew Riggs/U.S. Navy.
World News
Iran conditions opening the Strait of Hormuz on US meeting its demands
Washington must “compensate” the Islamic Republic for war damages, said Tehran’s Supreme National Security Council.
Aug. 9, 2026
JNS Staff
Washington State Legislative Building Olympia Capitol
U.S. News
Democrat, who told JNS it wasn’t ‘fair’ as non-member to call Hamas terror group, leads in tight Washington state primary
Some 109 votes separate Luc Jasmin III, whose father resigned from a state panel after making antisemitic remarks, and the Republican candidate.
Aug. 8, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Breaking News
16:36
Court appearance postponed for teen who planned to ‘kill as many Jews as possible’ at Houston synagogue
16:05
California Dem senator introduces bill for EPA-set cyber security standards for water utilities after Iranian cyber attacks
15:30
Toronto police dept charges third suspect in synagogue shooting in March
15:23
Todd Blanche sworn in as US attorney general
14:53
US Jewish medical group ‘alarmed, disappointed’ at psychology association postponing recognizing Jewish group
14:42
Iran should pay for damages in Lebanon, Syria, Yemen, Gaza, Trump says
14:13
‘Significant period, at strategic crossroads,’ Israeli military chief-of-staff says, in Hebrew, during meeting attended by CENTCOM head
14:12
Miami man pleaded guilty last week to three counts of threatening gov officials, including Rubio, State Dept says
14:00
Florida attorney general says ‘NYT’ must share documents about ‘pro-Hamas’ coverage
13:52
‘When Nazis run against you, this is what happens,’ Jewish congressman says after ‘Fine for Congress’ poster vandalized with Nazi symbol
13:41
Chinese national, 29, pleads guilty to trying to obtain U.S. military equipment, faces up to 20 years in prison
13:34
Trump says Iran must pay US damages, after regime says it won’t open Hormuz until Washington pays compensation
13:25
New images of fifth season of ‘Fauda,’ to premiere on Netflix in September, released
13:09
130 Gazan patients medically evacuated through Kerem Shalom crossing, Israel says
13:02
AEPi house at UC, San Diego targeted with antisemitic vandalism, ‘Jewish students will not be intimidated into hiding who they are,’ Israel on Campus Coalition says
12:49
In meeting with British foreign secretary, Jewish leaders discuss UK-Israel relations, Jew-hatred, Brotherhood, Board of Deputies says
12:40
Touro University launches business school, names former Pace University business dean as its head
12:30
Social media account attributed to Iranian regime leader announces six new appointments, including commander-in-chief of IRGC
12:20
Sa’ar thanks Colombian president for ‘historic’ decision to recognize Israeli sovereignty over Golan Heights
12:10
Under Trump, US has revoked 175,000 visas from foreign nationals, including for having ‘endangered national security’ and called for violence against Americans, State Department says
11:58
‘Threshold of new era,’ Netanyahu says of national artificial intelligence program to make Israel ‘global superpower in the field’
11:58
Israel ready to aid Columbia after 7.4 magnitude earthquake, Sa’ar says, after reported death toll of 20
11:54
Trump names Jewish lawyer Will Scharf, staff secretary, as new White House council
11:39
Patti and Jonathan Kraft give ‘generous gift’ in part to create Kraft family professorship in Jewish studies, Rice University says
08:59
Israel: Iran appoints top official wanted for role in Argentina AMIA bombing
08:46
US envoy marks 25 years since Sbarro bombing, vows pursuit of terrorist
08:37
Israel will not leave Gaza until Hamas is disarmed, Likud minister vows
08:33
Shuafat man indicted for impersonating rival, threatening Israeli officials
08:11
Tourist visits to Israel up 28% in July
07:42
Venezuelan chief rabbi asks Caracas to restore ties with Israel
07:22
Germany sees Gaza plan as path toward Hamas disarmament
07:21
Lebanese, Egyptian FMs discuss Beirut-Jerusalem talks
07:12
Israeli, US researchers note carp relatives resist a virus
06:41
Colombian president says Israel will find in his country ‘a determined ally’
06:11
Rothman: Jews entering Area A of Judea and Samaria face ‘danger of death’
05:42
First structures head to Kibbutz Dafna under northern-border growth plan
05:35
Iran: To open Hormuz, US must compensate us for war, end blockade
05:12
Israeli Foreign Ministry delegation tours Judea and Samaria
04:44
Syria, Russia agree to restructure Moscow’s military presence
04:23
Australian court rejects terrorism supervision order for Sydney vandal
04:21
Extreme heat to sweep Israel
04:11
Minister Eli Cohen: Until Hamas disarms, IDF ‘will not move a millimeter’
03:56
Somaliland children return home after medical treatment in Israel
03:37
UN officials get look at Israel’s fight against organized crime
03:10
Israel to offer 20,000 discounted homes, plots to reservists
03:05
Religious Zionism MK: Israeli withdrawals invite terrorism
02:42
Mladenov: Israel not required to withdraw from Gaza until Hamas disarms
02:33
IDF to raze home of Palestinian terrorist who murdered Yehuda Sherman
02:19
CENTCOM: 55 vessels redirected as part of Iran blockade
01:52
Pezeshkian names former IRGC chief Rezaei Iran security council secretary
More Updates
JNS TV
Alex Traiman Josh Hasten JLMinute
JNS TV / JLMinute
Iran demands, Gaza disarmament and new Saudi pact reshape Middle East
August 10, 2026 03:55 PM
Josh Hasten, Alex Traiman
COLUMNS
Fiamma Nirenstein
Senior Contributing Editor
Want peace with Israel? Lift the siege
Fiamma Nirenstein
Eliezer Avraham
Opinion
The Copper Plates: A 1,000‑year charter that anchored the Jews of Cochin
Eliezer Avraham