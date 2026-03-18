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Meir Deutsch

Ra'am Party head Mansour Abbas attends a plenary session at the Knesset in Jerusalem, June 28, 2021. Photo by Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90.
Opinion
The Israeli government must not reward bad behavior
The coalition depends on the votes of the Ra’am Party, so it is about to pass a law that effectively rewards illegal Arab construction.
Sep. 26, 2021
Meir Deutsch
Israel's Deputy Attorney General Erez Kaminitz speaks during a Finance Committee meeting at the Knesset on Dec. 30, 2019. Photo by Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90.
Opinion
The Kaminitz Law’s uncertain future: Not enough ado about something
Apr. 13, 2021
Meir Deutsch