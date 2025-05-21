Evil must be identified, exposed, marginalized and eliminated

One of the problems today is convincing too many oblivious people to support the United States, free Western societies and the State of Israel, instead of supporting Hamas terrorists and other anti-American, anti-free-world entities.

It sounds bizarre, but unfortunately, we deal with this unbelievable problem every day. It was instigated by nefarious domestic and foreign actors who invested billions of dollars over many years to brainwash people from all walks of life.

We should find ways to share with all these uninformed individuals that their own skin is going to be in the game if the evil operatives they support gain power. These bad people do not care about friendships, political affiliations or religious beliefs. They strive for power and world domination, and will do anything to advance their own dangerous agenda, including destroying their enemies, real or imagined.

This is a similar problem relating to politicians and businesspeople who think in Western terms, not Middle Eastern ideologies. They do not understand that giving great business opportunities and political support to people who thrive on deceiving their adversaries and advancing their religious dreams will not convince them to commit to real, long-lasting peace and reconciliation. Most probably, if not addressed correctly, these successful business dealings will create, in the future, more aggressive terror supporters who are financially stronger and better connected politically.

If you want to know what the intention of a nation is, check what they are teaching their children at school.

Therefore, all the great business deals that are being made must include demands of changing the educational systems in schools and media outlets, and teaching peace and reconciliation between Christians, Jews, Muslims and others. They should stop calling for the destruction of the United States, the obliteration of Western society and the elimination of the State of Israel on any platform.

Should we fail to convince our contacts to change the education system appropriately, most probably, it will generate more aggressive, better-financed and more connected, terror-supporting entities. (Qatar, Syria, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Turkey, Afghanistan, etc.)

U.S. President Donald Trump had a successful and impressive trip to the Middle East, but I’m not sure if he insisted on implementing these changes in the education systems in the countries he visited recently. Without a proper change in the education system, all the business deals he made and the political achievements that he managed to accomplish may, unfortunately, be in vain.

I hope that I am mistaken, but knowing the culture and the perceptions in the Middle East, I am probably correct, and, therefore, I am very concerned about the remote future.

Evil in any form must be identified, exposed, marginalized and eliminated. Evil may take two opposing venues: It can appear as a vicious terrorist, or it may present itself as a benevolent operative with a hidden agenda. We must be aware of both extremes and of other forms of evil that are less radical.

A classic example to this problem is Qatar, which is supporting terror organizations and is using its Al Jazeera news network to promote international unrest, but, at the same time, it is trying to appear as a benevolent mediator between Israel and the terrorist organization Hamas and trying to promote its own broad business dealings with the United States and others.

I am confident that Trump wants to create a better future for the United States, the Mideast and the free world, and I don’t want him to fail due to deceptive manipulation by his contacts. One of the key criteria to address this critical issue is by demanding that any business or political agreement be linked to implementing an educational system in schools and media outlets to remove incitement and misinformation, and promote serious education for peace and reconciliation among nations.

Examples of valuable educational resources can be found at the following links:

www.memri.org This site provides translations into English of messages from many enemies of the free world.

This site provides translations into English of messages from many enemies of the free world. www.standwithus.com/booklets This site addresses current events, the history of the Middle East and antisemitism.

This site addresses current events, the history of the Middle East and antisemitism. www.prageru.com This site has hundreds of five-minute, highly educational videos, presented by experts, clarifying a variety of relevant topics.

We must share good information with the decision-makers in the White House, in various international capitals and among regular people across the globe. Implementing these educational requirements will create a better future for all good people.

May tomorrow be better than yesterday.