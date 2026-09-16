More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Opinion

Who is Ed Miliband listening to?

The U.K. foreign secretary justified sanctions on Israel with comments from dubious characters.

Steve Winston
U.K. Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband arrives for a weekly government cabinet meeting at Downing Street in London on Sept. 8, 2026. Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images.
U.K. Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband arrives for a weekly government cabinet meeting at Downing Street in London on Sept. 8, 2026. Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images.
Steve Winston
Steve Winston Steve Winston
Steve Winston is the managing director of the National Jewish Assembly, a U.K.-based organization dedicated to promoting Jewish life, supporting Israel and fighting antisemitism.
(Sept. 16, 2026 / JNS)

When U.K. Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband defended the British government’s latest measures against Israel in the House of Commons last week amid a barrage of inflammatory and baseless accusations against the Jewish state and its communities in Judea and Samaria, one exchange stood out.

Responding to shadow foreign secretary Tom Tugendhat, Miliband declared that “the voices that I listen to more than his on the Palestinian people are those of the prime minister of the Palestinian Authority and Palestine’s ambassador to the U.K.”

There’s nothing wrong with a British foreign secretary listening to Palestinian leaders. He should. But if particular voices carry such weight in foreign policy, then what they said and the institutions they represent should be examined. In this particular case, Miliband’s decision to elevate them becomes more troubling.

Later, when Democratic Unionist Party Sammy Wilson, a Member of Parliament, warned that the government’s measures could harm Palestinians, Miliband went further: “How dare he try to speak for the Palestinian people instead of the Palestinian prime minister or the Palestinian ambassador in the United Kingdom?”

So, who are these voices? One is Husam Zomlot, the Palestinian ambassador to the United Kingdom and a senior figure within the P.A.’s ruling Fatah Party.

In February 2023, days after a Palestinian gunman shot and killed seven people exiting a synagogue in Neve Ya’akov in Jerusalem, Sky News presenter Kay Burley repeatedly asked Zomlot whether he condemned the killings. “No,” he eventually replied. “I condemn the origin of this.”

Eight months later came Oct. 7.

Interviewed by CNN news anchor Christiane Amanpour while Hamas’s massacre was still unfolding, Zomlot said he did not support killing civilians. But when asked directly whether he condemned what Hamas had done, he turned instead to Palestinian deaths, Israel’s military response and decades of alleged Israeli oppression. He subsequently described the slaughter as “a matter of when, not if” within a narrative of “75 years” of Palestinian suffering.

More than a year later, Sir John Whittingdale asked Zomlot before the House of Commons Foreign Affairs Committee whether he “unequivocally” condemned the Oct. 7 attack. Zomlot said Palestinians rejected targeting civilians “wholeheartedly, fully and in absolute terms.” Again, he did not give the unequivocal condemnation of Oct. 7 he had been asked for.

Zomlot’s description of Israel itself is equally relevant. For years, he has framed the Israeli-Palestinian conflict through the language of colonialism, apartheid and ethnic cleansing, going far beyond criticism of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu or particular Israeli policies.

He has described Israeli communities as “illegal colonial settlements” and referred to Israel’s “colonial enterprise.” In a Frontline interview, he spoke of Israel’s “colonial settlement project” and compared the Palestinian cause with the struggle against apartheid South Africa.

Before the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee in 2024, Zomlot described Palestinians as confronting “more than a century of settler colonialism,” together with “ethnic cleansing,” “military occupation, colonization, besiegement and apartheid.”

“More than a century” is revealing. It takes his indictment back not to the 1967 Six-Day War or even Israel’s establishment in 1948, but to the origins of the modern Zionist movement itself. It places the creation of the Jewish national home within a narrative of colonialism and dispossession. This is one of the voices Miliband described as “incredibly important in this debate.”

If particular voices carry such weight in British foreign policy, then we should examine what they have said and the institutions they represent.

The other is Mohammad Mustafa, prime minister of the Palestinian Authority. Mustafa is an economist and former World Bank official and should be judged on his record. Speaking at Davos about Oct. 7, he described what happened as “unfortunate for everybody” before characterizing it as a symptom of Palestinian suffering over “75 years non-stop.” So, his grievance begins not in 1967, but with Israel’s establishment.

Mustafa has also defended the P.A.’s prisoner and martyr payment system against its “pay for slay” moniker, presenting it as social support for families in need.

These men represent Palestinian political institutions with longstanding questions to answer over the involvement of their members and affiliated groups in terrorist attacks, incitement, the glorification of terrorists, prisoner and martyr payments and antisemitic rhetoric. P.A. leader Mahmoud Abbas, who will turn 91 in November, has himself repeatedly caused international outrage with statements concerning Jews and the Holocaust.

Here, the contrast in Miliband’s own language is striking. For Israel, he announced an import ban, a “new comprehensive sanctions regime,” action against companies and individuals, restrictions on advertising, further individual sanctions and additional controls on arms and other exports. Those who finance or facilitate the activity he condemned, he warned, would face “the full force of U.K. sanctions.”

And the P.A.? He said, “I urge the Palestinian Authority to accelerate reform.” He immediately followed that with another demand of Israel: to release revenues it was withholding from the P.A.

Later, Miliband’s language was softer still: “Yes, they need to keep reforming, but Israel needs to release the funds.” No comparable language of consequences. No “full force” of British action. There was only another exhortation to reform, followed by another demand of Israel.

Israel is a sovereign state and should not be placed on an equivalent footing with Palestinian political factions and institutions. And those institutions should not escape scrutiny or accountability.

Less than a week after Miliband’s statement, Labour MP Tahir Ali intervened in a House of Commons debate in which Liberal Democrat Richard Foord called for Hamas to be disarmed and disbanded.

Ali asked whether Israel should also be disarmed. Then he went further: “Is it not about time that military action was taken against Israel as well?”

A call to disarm Hamas, a proscribed terrorist organization responsible for the massacre of 1,200 people and the kidnapping of 251 others on Oct. 7, prompted a Labour MP to demand military action against the world’s only Jewish state. Miliband did not make those remarks and cannot be held responsible for another MP’s words. But ministers should not ignore how far the language surrounding Israel is going.

In the same debate, Jewish Labour MP Matthew Patrick recalled the terrorist attack on Manchester’s Heaton Park synagogue, during which the attacker reportedly declared: “This is what they get for killing our children.” Patrick warned that some cloak antisemitism in professed concern about Israel, dressing “murderous intent and racist ignorance” as a moral crusade.

Criticizing an Israeli government is not antisemitism, nor is opposing Israeli policies. It matters, however, when rhetoric moves beyond that and portrays Israel itself as uniquely illegitimate: a colonial enterprise, an apartheid system, an inherently criminal project whose very establishment is presented as a historical wrong.

This takes us back to Miliband. The question is not whether Britain should listen to Palestinian voices. It should. The question is which voices it privileges, how critically it listens, and why Palestinian leaders and institutions appear to receive such deference while the language and measures directed against Israel become ever harsher.

Ed Miliband has told Parliament whose voices he is listening to. Perhaps Westminster should listen more carefully to what those voices have actually been saying.

Because when condemnation of Israel grows harsher, accountability of Palestinian leadership grows softer and a British MP can move from discussing the disarmament of Hamas to contemplating military action against Israel, one question remains: Where does this end?

United Kingdom BDS Movement Israeli-Palestinian Conflict
EXPLORE JNS
Mamdani Rama Duwaji
U.S. News
Modern Orthodox Jewish day schools planning to pray outside NYC mayor’s residence on Friday
Rabbi Binyamin Krauss, principal of SAR Academy, told JNS that the gathering is meant to be a “positive statement” that “We’re here. We’re Jewish. We want to be safe and express our Zionism.”
September 16, 2026 05:14 PM
Debra Nussbaum Cohen
United Nations
U.S. News
Israeli, Moroccan officials reaffirm ‘spirit of Abraham Accords’ in NY, talk ‘unlimited opportunities’ for relations
The United States, Morocco and Israel said that they are “undaunted by regional challenges”
September 16, 2026 04:49 PM
JNS Staff
USPS
U.S. News
USPS probing apparent Hartford staffer caught on video saying ‘Jewish garbage’
The independent executive branch agency told JNS that the behavior is “not acceptable” and the incident is being “fully investigated.”
Sept. 14, 2026
Rebecca Szlechter
Evan R. Bernstein, CEO of B'nai B'rith International. Credit: Keren Peter/B'nai B'rith.
Feature
B’nai B’rith’s new CEO seeks ‘rebirth’ for oldest US Jewish organization
“It can’t just be business as usual,” Evan R. Bernstein told JNS. “We’re not done yet.”
Sept. 14, 2026
Andrew Bernard
Breaking News
16:27
Israel will revoke citizenship from those who defame its soldiers overseas, Netanyahu says
16:13
‘NY Times’ apologizes for stating Israelis experiencing terror is ‘matter of perception’
15:01
US raises Saudi Arabia travel advisory level from 2 to 3
14:42
Public Florida university, Bar-Ilan launch gap-year partnership
14:26
‘CBS’ releases photos of widespread damage at US bases during Iran war
14:08
Code Pink has annual budget below $1.3 million, lawyer for anti-Israel group tells court
14:07
Houthis say they shot Saudi F-15 down
13:57
US military says it redirected 103 commercial vessels amid blockade of Iran
13:43
Israel didn’t pressure Trump into Iran war, didn’t put boots on ground ‘for Israel,’ Huckabee says
13:24
Sweden expels Iranian embassy staffer for activities against ‘Jewish, Israeli interests’
12:45
Trump admin unseals charges against network it says commits terror for Russia
11:53
Bay Area school district not complying with state Jew-hatred directives, judge rules tentatively
11:03
House passes third Iran war powers resolution with Republican defections
10:43
Pope Leo says Mid East conflicts have ‘strained’ Jewish-Christian relations
08:59
Ariel University gets approval for six-year medical program
08:45
Israel lowers Q2 growth estimate to 14.9%
08:23
Seven arrested for illegal entry in Hadera-area operations
08:03
Ben-Gvir: 300,000th civilian gun license issued since reform
07:44
Judea: Border Police find submachine gun in open field
07:22
US, UK, Dutch agencies: Iranian malware spying on regime critics
07:02
Aoun: Lebanon seeks security deal with Israel, disarmament of Hezbollah
06:44
IDF official: ‘Nothing to do’ with deadly Gaza building collapse
06:23
Dutch court upholds ban on goods from Judea and Samaria, Golan Heights
06:01
Shas Party leader urges judicial reform after High Court blocks conference
05:40
Top EU exec calls Israel E-1 plan ‘illegal’ and ‘unacceptable’
05:19
COGAT coordinates additional aid shipments into Gaza in preparation for winter
04:58
Vance defends Trump’s Iran policy as ‘responsible course of action’
04:37
Iranian foreign minister meets Chinese counterpart in Beijing
04:16
Zohar asks Shin Bet to examine sources behind ‘NAZA’ film
03:46
Strait of Hormuz transits drop to four, far below average
03:25
Miliband: ‘Nothing can justify’ Israel’s actions in Gaza
02:57
IDF chief: Defending troops from ‘baseless lies’ a ‘national and international mission’
02:37
Vance: US cannot let Mideast policy be ‘subservient’ to Israel
02:17
IDF general: Hamas opponents ‘unable to influence reality’ in Gaza
01:52
US updates Saudi travel advisory, maintains Level 3 warning
01:34
Saudi Arabia: Houthi drone intercepted heading toward Mecca
01:08
Israeli chief rabbis set ‘kapparot’ at 30 shekels ahead of Yom Kippur
17:08
House tables resolution to impeach Trump
17:08
Rubio talks regional security with Syrian counterpart
16:18
US agency announces $1.5 million in funding for Alabama, Kansas, West Virginia faith groups to fight substance abuse
16:07
Israel says it hit Hamas commander of Rafah Brigade
14:58
Damaged Saudi oil pipeline will operate ‘in days,’ US energy secretary says
13:45
Rubio decries Iranian attacks in talk with Omani foreign minister
13:27
Massie moves to impeach Hegseth for Iran war
13:21
Pennsylvania man charged with securing gun to commit ISIS terror attack
12:24
US military hosts Jordanian army at Colorado training
10:51
Mum’s the word from El-Sayed a week after call for him to defend Jews, Michigan rabbis say
10:45
Strong US economy has let it wage ‘greatest economic isolation campaign’ in history against Iran, Bessent says
08:42
Smotrich, Rothman to unveil plan for next phase of judicial reform
08:23
Former hostage Liri Albag calls for expulsion of ‘NAZA’ director
More Updates
JNS TV
Click photo to download. A Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) protest against Israel in Melbourne, Australia, on June 5, 2010. The Jewish community community needs to conduct a thorough audit of the impact of Operation Protective Edge inside and outside the Middle East, writes Ben Cohen. Credit: Mohamed Ouda via Wikimedia Commons.
JNS TV / Judeacation
Europe targets Israeli communities with trade bans and prison threats
September 16, 2026 05:40 AM
Josh Hasten
COLUMNS
Darcie Grunblatt. Credit: Courtesy.
CAMERA: Eye on the Media
‘Wall Street Journal’ probes extremist Jews’ ideology while ignoring Jew-hatred at Palestinian Islamism core
Darcie Grunblatt
Paul Bachow. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
Genocide accusations in a mirror
Paul Bachow