Oregon Jewish museum vandalized with swastikas

( Aug. 4, 2025 / JNS )

The Portland Police Bureau is investigating swastikas drawn on windows of the Oregon Jewish Museum and Center for Holocaust Education on July 29 as a hate crime, the bureau told JNS.

The bureau’s major crimes unit sergeant took a report at the museum on July 30, the bureau told JNS. “It is considered a bias crime and is an active, open investigation,” it said. “No suspect information to share at this time.”

“Anger. Sadness. Frustration. Fear. All of that,” said Rebekah Sobel, executive director of the museum, the Oregonian reported. “This is the first time it’s ever happened at this building.”

The police department asked last week for the public to help identify a suspect, who vandalized a Jewish business on June 14.

The department told the paper that “detectives will of course consider if there could be a connection between this crime and others.”