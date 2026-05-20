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Jewish National Fund-USA

Jewish National Fund-USA

For 125 years, Jewish National Fund-USA has helped strengthen the land and people of Israel by investing in the communities, infrastructure and leadership that shape the country’s future. Our work is focused on making Israel’s North and South places where families can build full, vibrant lives with access to medical care, emergency response, water solutions, parks, playgrounds, jobs and economic opportunity. Working with our donors and partners, we support underpopulated communities, help attract new residents, improve quality of life and create the conditions for long-term growth. Our work reaches beyond projects on the ground. Through education, travel and leadership opportunities, we connect Americans of all ages to Israel in meaningful and lasting ways. That vision continues with the World Zionist Village in Be’er Sheva, a global center that will bring people together to live, learn, lead and strengthen the next generation of Zionist leadership. From urgent relief to long-term transformation, Jewish National Fund-USA is helping build a stronger future for Israel and creating lasting legacies for generations to come. Learn more at jnf.org.
Friendship Caravan performers pose with Jewish National Fund-USA CEO Russell Robinson in New York City, June 2026. Photo by Talia Cantor.
The Wire
Israeli teens and American Jewish students talk shop in New York City
Participants described the conversations as an opportunity to move beyond news headlines and social-media narratives to connect on a personal level.
June 10, 2026
Jewish National Fund-USA, Tzofim of North America
Students tour the Ammunition Hill heritage site, preserved by Jewish National Fund-USA and featured in OpenDor Media’s Israel Heritage Sites Unpacked series
The Wire
OpenDor Media receives grant from Jewish National Fund-USA
A new collaboration between OpenDor Media and Jewish National Fund-USA explores Israel’s heritage stories for young audiences worldwide.
May 20, 2026
OpenDor Media, Jewish National Fund-USA