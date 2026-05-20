OpenDor Media receives grant from Jewish National Fund-USA

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Jewish National Fund-USA

For 125 years, Jewish National Fund-USA has helped strengthen the land and people of Israel by investing in the communities, infrastructure and leadership that shape the country’s future. Our work is focused on making Israel’s North and South places where families can build full, vibrant lives with access to medical care, emergency response, water solutions, parks, playgrounds, jobs and economic opportunity. Working with our donors and partners, we support underpopulated communities, help attract new residents, improve quality of life and create the conditions for long-term growth. Our work reaches beyond projects on the ground. Through education, travel and leadership opportunities, we connect Americans of all ages to Israel in meaningful and lasting ways. That vision continues with the World Zionist Village in Be’er Sheva, a global center that will bring people together to live, learn, lead and strengthen the next generation of Zionist leadership. From urgent relief to long-term transformation, Jewish National Fund-USA is helping build a stronger future for Israel and creating lasting legacies for generations to come. Learn more at jnf.org.