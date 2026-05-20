OpenDor Media receives grant from Jewish National Fund-USA
A new collaboration between OpenDor Media and Jewish National Fund-USA explores Israel’s heritage stories for young audiences worldwide.
OpenDor Media announced that it is the recipient of a grant from Jewish National Fund-USA. Grants are awarded to organizations that collaborate in ways that deepen impact and accelerate Israel and Zionist education and engagement.
The grant will fund Israel’s Heritage Sites Unpacked: Preserving History for Tomorrow, a collaboration showcasing Jewish National Fund-USA’s work preserving more than 150 heritage sites across Israel, from ancient landmarks to modern monuments of the nation’s rebirth and resilience.
Utilizing OpenDor Media’s unique “surround sound” approach to digital engagement, the project will feature five of Jewish National Fund-USA’s heritage sites through a new video series on the Unpacked YouTube channel, new Unpacking Israeli History podcast episodes, short-form social-media reels and comprehensive educational resources on the Unpacked for Educators platform.
The series launched today with a video about Ammunition Hill, the preserved site of one of the pivotal battles of the Six-Day War.
“These heritage sites are key chapters in the Jewish and Israeli story,” said Dr. Noam Weissman, executive vice president of OpenDor Media and host of the Unpacking Israeli History podcast. “By bringing them to life through our storytelling, we hope to make them accessible to young audiences around the world and help a new generation build a deeper, more lasting relationship with the Jewish state.”
Resources and educator training featuring the heritage sites will be available through the Unpacked for Educators platform for schools, synagogues and other educational settings worldwide.
“Many young Jews today feel increasingly disconnected from their Jewish identity and from Israel,” said Weissman. “Through our Unpacked digital platforms and collaborations with organizations like Jewish National Fund-USA, we are meeting young people where they are with rich storytelling that counters misinformation, deepening connection and understanding.”
Unlike a traditional funder, Jewish National Fund-USA grants aim to create synergies among their grantees—and with Jewish National Fund-USA—that meaningfully accelerate both their programs and the organization’s overarching mission.
“We are living through a moment that will shape our community for decades to come,” said Scott Schreiber, chair of Jewish National Fund-USA’s Boruchin Center. “Jewish National Fund-USA is honored to partner with OpenDor Media as it invests in the next generation of Jewish leadership.”
Each grant Jewish National Fund-USA awards emphasizes unity-between organizations, across generational boundaries and between American Jewry and Israel.