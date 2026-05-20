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OpenDor Media receives grant from Jewish National Fund-USA

A new collaboration between OpenDor Media and Jewish National Fund-USA explores Israel’s heritage stories for young audiences worldwide.

May 20, 2026
OpenDor Media, Jewish National Fund-USA
Students tour the Ammunition Hill heritage site, preserved by Jewish National Fund-USA and featured in OpenDor Media’s Israel Heritage Sites Unpacked series
Students walk the trenches of the Ammunition Hill heritage site, preserved by Jewish National Fund-USA and featured in OpenDor Media’s Israel Heritage Sites Unpacked series. Credit: Courtesy of Jewish National Fund-USA.
( May 20, 2026 / OpenDor Media )

OpenDor Media announced that it is the recipient of a grant from Jewish National Fund-USA. Grants are awarded to organizations that collaborate in ways that deepen impact and accelerate Israel and Zionist education and engagement.

The grant will fund Israel’s Heritage Sites Unpacked: Preserving History for Tomorrow, a collaboration showcasing Jewish National Fund-USA’s work preserving more than 150 heritage sites across Israel, from ancient landmarks to modern monuments of the nation’s rebirth and resilience.

Utilizing OpenDor Media’s unique “surround sound” approach to digital engagement, the project will feature five of Jewish National Fund-USA’s heritage sites through a new video series on the Unpacked YouTube channel, new Unpacking Israeli History podcast episodes, short-form social-media reels and comprehensive educational resources on the Unpacked for Educators platform.

The series launched today with a video about Ammunition Hill, the preserved site of one of the pivotal battles of the Six-Day War.

“These heritage sites are key chapters in the Jewish and Israeli story,” said Dr. Noam Weissman, executive vice president of OpenDor Media and host of the Unpacking Israeli History podcast. “By bringing them to life through our storytelling, we hope to make them accessible to young audiences around the world and help a new generation build a deeper, more lasting relationship with the Jewish state.”

Resources and educator training featuring the heritage sites will be available through the Unpacked for Educators platform for schools, synagogues and other educational settings worldwide.

“Many young Jews today feel increasingly disconnected from their Jewish identity and from Israel,” said Weissman. “Through our Unpacked digital platforms and collaborations with organizations like Jewish National Fund-USA, we are meeting young people where they are with rich storytelling that counters misinformation, deepening connection and understanding.”

Unlike a traditional funder, Jewish National Fund-USA grants aim to create synergies among their grantees—and with Jewish National Fund-USA—that meaningfully accelerate both their programs and the organization’s overarching mission.

“We are living through a moment that will shape our community for decades to come,” said Scott Schreiber, chair of Jewish National Fund-USA’s Boruchin Center. “Jewish National Fund-USA is honored to partner with OpenDor Media as it invests in the next generation of Jewish leadership.”

Each grant Jewish National Fund-USA awards emphasizes unity-between organizations, across generational boundaries and between American Jewry and Israel.

OpenDor Media
About & contact the publisher
OpenDor Media OpenDor Media
OpenDor Media is a global educational media nonprofit for young Jews and their peers. Its Unpacked, Unpacked for Educators, ConnectED, and Amplified brands reach millions of people each year through podcasts, video, social and digital community content that deepen understanding of Israel, Judaism and the Jewish experience. More than 15,000 educators also use OpenDor Media's classroom resources to teach these topics to students worldwide. Founded in 2009, the organization has built its global audience by embracing complexity and fostering informed, authentic engagement.
Jewish National Fund-USA
About & contact the publisher
Jewish National Fund-USA Jewish National Fund-USA
For 125 years, Jewish National Fund-USA has helped strengthen the land and people of Israel by investing in the communities, infrastructure and leadership that shape the country’s future. Our work is focused on making Israel’s North and South places where families can build full, vibrant lives with access to medical care, emergency response, water solutions, parks, playgrounds, jobs and economic opportunity. Working with our donors and partners, we support underpopulated communities, help attract new residents, improve quality of life and create the conditions for long-term growth. Our work reaches beyond projects on the ground. Through education, travel and leadership opportunities, we connect Americans of all ages to Israel in meaningful and lasting ways. That vision continues with the World Zionist Village in Be’er Sheva, a global center that will bring people together to live, learn, lead and strengthen the next generation of Zionist leadership. From urgent relief to long-term transformation, Jewish National Fund-USA is helping build a stronger future for Israel and creating lasting legacies for generations to come. Learn more at jnf.org.
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