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2B Films

Robert Davi in “Bardejov”
The Wire
Gravitas Ventures acquires World War II drama ‘Bardejov’
The company acquires U.S. and Canadian rights to the Danny A. Abeckaser-directed drama starring Robert Davi.
Dec. 18, 2023
The Wire
Israeli filmmaker Danny A. Abeckaser and 2B Films join legendary producer Arthur Sarkissian of Global Ascension Studios and Wild7Films on new feature film ‘Gemini Lounge’
Sarkissian’s deep connections with talent on all levels of production including actors, directors, writers, studios and streaming entities will help Global Ascension Studios quickly become a Hollywood powerhouse.
Feb. 15, 2022