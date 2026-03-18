The Maricopa County supervisor has “been an outspoken supporter of the Jewish community and felt it was important to ensure the candidate he nominated was aligned with this core belief,” a spokesman told JNS.
The Maricopa County supervisor has “been an outspoken supporter of the Jewish community and felt it was important to ensure the candidate he nominated was aligned with this core belief,” a spokesman told JNS.
Sarkissian’s deep connections with talent on all levels of production including actors, directors, writers, studios and streaming entities will help Global Ascension Studios quickly become a Hollywood powerhouse.