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Book Releases

A new book exploring issues of Jus ad Bellum and examples of Jewish self-defense throughout Medieval Times, illustrating lessons for the present day. Credit: Courtesy of Lisa Gran Kovitch.
The Wire
New book explores Jewish self-defense and military agency in the Middle Ages
Lisa Gran Kovitch examines historical evidence of armed resistance and communal defense in medieval Jewish communities.
June 3, 2026
Book Releases