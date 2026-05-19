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Stop Antizionism

Educating, equipping, and mobilizing communities with knowledge, strategies, tools and coalitions needed to name and dismantle antizionism as Jew-hatred.
Moderator Naya Lekht, co-founder of the group Stop Antizionism, with conservative political commentator Ben Shapiro at the World Symposium Against Antizionism in Toronto on May 17, 2026. Credit: Courtesy.
The Wire
Toronto hosts symposium examining antizionism as modern-day Jew-hatred
“Many institutions speak broadly about antisemitism, but far fewer are willing to directly examine it as a distinct ideological phenomenon,” said Naya Lekht, co-founder of the group Stop Antizionism.
May 19, 2026
Stop Antizionism