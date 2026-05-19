Stop Antizionism

“Based on the fact that discussions with the Islamic Republican of Iran have been brought to the highest level of Iranian leadership and approved, I have, as president of the United States of America, canceled the scheduled strikes and bombings against Iran this evening,” the president said.
“Based on the fact that discussions with the Islamic Republican of Iran have been brought to the highest level of Iranian leadership and approved, I have, as president of the United States of America, canceled the scheduled strikes and bombings against Iran this evening,” the president said.