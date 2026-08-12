The Agency Turks & Caicos

The Agency is a global luxury real estate brokerage representing clients across residential, new development, resort and vacation rental markets worldwide. Since its founding in 2011 by Mauricio Umansky, The Agency has closed more than $104 billion in real estate transactions and grown to more than 180 offices across 17 countries. Redefining the traditional brokerage model, The Agency fosters a culture of collaboration, where every client and listing is represented in a shared environment of partnership. Clients and agents benefit from a global network and access to a full suite of in-house services, including creative, public relations, relocation, development, core services and technology.