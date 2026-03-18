Americans For a Safe Israel (AFSI) is an educational organization, with chapters throughout the United States and members throughout the world, created to support an undivided Israel. It was founded in 1970 as an American counterpart to the Land of Israel Movement, asserting Israel’s historic, religious and legal rights to the land reclaimed in the 1967 war. AFSI has argued consistently that a strong, territorially defensible Israel is essential to U.S. and global security interests in the region, and that the “two-state solution” would endanger the world while bringing the dissolution of Israel. AFSI supports a policy of “peace for peace” between the Arab states and Israel, and rejects “peace for territory.” AFSI opposes spending U.S. tax dollars, estimated to be in the billions, to fund a phantom “peace” plan.