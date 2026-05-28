More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   World News

US conducts ‘defensive’ strikes, downs Iranian drones

The military intercepted the UAVs near Hormuz and hit a launch site, as Kuwait reported attacks.

May 28, 2026
JNS Staff
An MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter approaches the USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119) in the Arabian Sea, May 27, 2026. The helicopter was returning from patrol as part of the U.S. blockade against Iran. Source: @CENTCOM/X.
An MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter returning from patrol as part of the U.S. blockade of Iran approaches the guided missile destroyer USS Delbert D. Black in the Arabian Sea, May 27, 2026. Source: @CENTCOM/X.
( May 28, 2026 / JNS )

The U.S. military carried out overnight strikes in Iran targeting a military site and shot down four enemy one-way attack drones near the Strait of Hormuz, a U.S. official told Reuters on Wednesday.

The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the strikes hit an Iranian ground control station in Bandar Abbas that was preparing to launch a fifth drone.

A senior U.S. official also confirmed to Israeli journalist Barak Ravid early Thursday that Iran launched four one-way drones at a U.S. commercial ship and that the U.S. shot them down and attacked “another Iranian drone launching unit on the ground before it launched.”

The previously unreported actions occurred amid ongoing negotiations to end the three-month-old conflict that began Feb. 28 with joint American and Israeli military strikes against the Iranian regime. A ceasefire has been in place since April 8.

“These actions were measured, purely defensive, and intended to maintain the ceasefire,” the official said, according to Reuters.

Meanwhile, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said it targeted a U.S. airbase at 4:50 a.m. local time on Thursday following what it described as an early morning U.S. attack near Bandar Abbas airport, according to Iran’s Tasnim news agency, Reuters reported. The IRGC did not specify the location of the base and warned that any further “aggression” would prompt a “more decisive” response, adding that responsibility for the consequences would lie with the “aggressor.”

Kuwait said it came under a missile and drone attack on Thursday, with no immediate claim of responsibility, the Associated Press reported. The incident followed the U.S. strikes targeting Iran.

Iran Middle East Operation Roaring Lion/Epic Fury
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
See more from JNS Staff
EXPLORE JNS
Israeli Duvdevan fighters arrest stone-throwing suspects during an overnight operation in Al-Arub, in the Etzion Brigade sector, April 20-21, 2025. Credit: IDF.
Israel News
IDF commandos arrest five wanted Palestinians in Samaria
One of the terrorists was planning to execute an imminent attack, according to the Israeli military.
May 28, 2026
JNS Staff
Soldiers from the Israeli 98th Division operating in the area of the Shi’ite town of Bint Jbeil in southeastern Lebanon, April/May 2026. Credit: IDF.
Israel News
IDF eliminates terrorist who killed soldier on May 19
The terrorist who killed Maj. (res.) Itamar Sapir was eliminated through tank fire and an Air Force strike.
May 28, 2026
JNS Staff
Undercover Israel Border Police officers. Credit: Israel Police Spokesperson's Unit.
Israel News
Israeli undercover force nabs arms trafficker in Hebron
The Palestinian was transferred for “further handling and investigation” by the Israel Security Agency.
May 28, 2026
JNS Staff
An Israeli army vehicle drives near a new concrete wall near Rosh Hanikra on the Lebanese border, Sept. 5, 2018. Photo by Basel Awidat/Flash90.
Feature
Residents in northern Israel are trapped in a ceasefire
Residents of Rosh Hanikra describe life marked by relentless fire and persistent anxiety.
May 28, 2026
Dean Brandstetter
Danny Danon, Israel's ambassador to the United Nations, addresses the Security Council meeting on the situation in the Middle East, including the Palestinian question, at the U.N. Headquarters in New York City, April, 28, 2026. Credit: Mark Garten/UN Photo.
Israel News
UN envoy slams ‘political decision’ to blacklist Israel
Jerusalem provided evidence and invited U.N. officials to review allegations of sexual violence, but they declined and ignored facts, Danny Danon said.
May 28, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, center, poses with U.S. Reps. Abraham Hamadeh, R-Ariz., left, and Marlin Stutzman, R-Ind., during a meeting at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem, May 27, 2026. Photo by Amos Ben-Gershom/GPO.
Israel News
Netanyahu meets US lawmakers on Mideast security issues
The Israeli prime minister and foreign minister hosted U.S. Reps. Abraham Hamadeh and Marlin Stutzman in Jerusalem.
May 28, 2026
JNS Staff
Caroline Glick on Straight up JNS TV
JNS TV / Straight Up
Caroline Glick warns Hezbollah is regrouping under cover of ceasefire
May. 27, 2026
Daniel Seaman
THE COLUMN
Stephen M. Flatow. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
Is this candidate good for the Jews?
Stephen M. Flatow
Rabbi Yossy Goldman. Credit: Ricci Goldstein Photography.
Column
Replicas and lookalikes
Rabbi Yossy Goldman