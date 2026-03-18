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Association for the Study of the Middle East and Africa

ASMEA promotes the highest standards of research and teaching in Middle Eastern and African studies, and related fields. Visit us: www.asmeascholars.org
The Wire
ASMEA statement on MESA resolution against Israeli academic institutions
“By passing this resolution to blacklist and boycott Israeli institutions of higher learning, the membership of MESA has abandoned any pretext of being an academic association in favor of an organization with a singular political cause: to delegitimize Israel,” said ASMEA Academic Council Chairman Prof. Norman (Noam) Stillman.
Mar. 30, 2022