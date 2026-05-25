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WATCH: Rubio slams Iran for investing in Hamas ‘rapists and murderers’

Tehran would rather send its funds to terrorist groups across the world than caring for its own people, the U.S. Secretary of State said.

May 25, 2026
JNS Staff
Rubio
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio participates in the North Atlantic Council meeting in Helsingborg, Sweden, May 22, 2026. Credit: Freddie Everett/U.S. State Department.
( May 25, 2026 / JNS )

The Islamic Republic of Iran would rather invest in Hezbollah, “in the rapists and murderers of Hamas ... than they do in their own people,” U.S. State Secretary Marco Rubio told reporters at a press conference in New Delhi on Sunday.

This investment is what the media “should be asking me about; that’s what the BBC should be covering; and that’s what these other media outlets should be covering—is how evil these people are in Iran and the damage they’ve done to people all over the world,” Rubio continued.

Standing next to India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, the American top diplomat stressed that the terrorist organizations that Tehran sponsors beyond its borders “don’t care what they blow up,” pointing to the suicide bombing carried out by Iranian-backed Hezbollah that took place in Buenos Aires against a Jewish center in 1994, killing 85 people and wounding more than 300 others.

This is an Iran that “innovated the use of roadside bombs that killed and maimed a bunch of people, including American servicemen. ... This is an Iran that has organized the assassinations and the attempted assassinations of people all over the world—civilians and dissidents who don’t agree with them,” Rubio said.

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