Jerusalem honors 12 residents with ‘Yakir Yerushalayim’ award

The Jerusalem Municipality honored 12 residents with the Yakir Yerushalayim (“Worthy Citizen of Jerusalem”) award for 2026, the highest honor bestowed by the Jerusalem Municipality, in a ceremony at the Tower of David Museum on Wednesday evening, ahead of the city’s 59th Jerusalem Day celebrations.

The award, established in 1967, after the reunification of the capital in the Six-Day War, recognizes Jerusalem residents aged 65 and older who have made “exceptional and long-standing contributions to the city.” This year’s recipients were selected by a public committee chaired by retired Jerusalem District Court president, Judge David Cheshin.

Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion said the honorees represented “the human, moral and professional mosaic of Jerusalem.

“Their many years of work—in health, education, culture, science, infrastructure, sports and social action—are living testimony to their love of Jerusalem and deep commitment to its residents,” Lion said.

Among the honorees were Avraham Bradrien, who helped build major infrastructure projects such as the Jerusalem Light Rail, Liberty Bell Park and Davidka Square, restoring the Old City walls and the 9/11 Living Memorial; Eliyahu Avod Levy, whose family built city landmarks such as the Western Wall Plaza, the Knesset, the Israel Museum, Yad Vashem, major hospitals and hotels; and attorney Elias (Daoud) Khoury, recognized for his contributions to law, higher education and culture in Jerusalem.

Also honored were Richard Hochstein, longtime chairman of Shaare Zedek Medical Center, for his role in turning it into a leading academic medical center; Dr. David Zachut, a women’s health pioneer and biotech entrepreneur who established women’s health centers in Jerusalem; Professor Chaim Lotan, a leading cardiologist, for advancing cardiac care and medical innovation; and Dr. Nili Yanai, a longtime Jerusalem gynecologist and obstetrician. Both Lotan and Yanai have held senior positions in the Hadassah Medical Organization.

“This honor recognizes the ongoing contributions made by the Hadassah Medical Organization to the well-being of Jerusalem’s residents,” said Dr. Yoram Weiss, chief executive of Hadassah’s hospital system. “From the city’s earliest days, Hadassah hospitals helped to lay the foundation for Jerusalem’s medical infrastructure, to establish clinical standards and to set the benchmarks by which medical education should be judged.”

The city also recognized former Municipal Treasurer Yaakov Efrati for his work on urban infrastructure, water, sewage, transportation and leisure projects; Dr. Miriam Kadron, a biochemist and pharmacologist who helped found Oramed Pharmaceuticals; and Moshe Gertel, a veteran sports broadcaster and champion swimmer, honored for promoting sports and healthy living.

Additional recipients were educator Sarah Monderer, who was recognized for more than five decades of work in Jerusalem’s state, religious and community school systems, and author Simcha Siani, honored for promoting Jerusalem literature, folklore and community culture.

The colorful ceremony featured performances by rock singer-songwriter Amir Dadon and Hassidic/Mizrahi music singer Haim Israel, and was hosted by broadcaster Ofer Hadad.