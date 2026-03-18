The American Zionist Movement (AZM) is comprised of 46 national Jewish Zionist organizations and works across a broad ideological, political, and religious spectrum linking the American Jewish community together in support of Israel, Zionism, and the Jewish people. AZM is the U.S. Zionist Federation in the World Zionist Organization. AZM works to promote and defend Zionism in the United States; to deepen and expand the active relationship of the American Jewish community to Zionism in a contemporary context; to facilitate dialogue and collaboration among Zionist organizations through and with the AZM; and to be the central hub for Zionist resources in America.