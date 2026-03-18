More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS

American Zionist Movement

The American Zionist Movement (AZM) is comprised of 46 national Jewish Zionist organizations and works across a broad ideological, political, and religious spectrum linking the American Jewish community together in support of Israel, Zionism, and the Jewish people. AZM is the U.S. Zionist Federation in the World Zionist Organization. AZM works to promote and defend Zionism in the United States; to deepen and expand the active relationship of the American Jewish community to Zionism in a contemporary context; to facilitate dialogue and collaboration among Zionist organizations through and with the AZM; and to be the central hub for Zionist resources in America.
26th World Zionist Congress
The Wire
US voting opens March 10 for the World Zionist Congress election
American Jews will choose among candidates from 21 slates as they elect representatives who make key decisions on allocating nearly $1 billion annually in support for Israel and world Jewry.
Feb. 10, 2025
American Zionist Movement Social Media Campaign Oct. 7
The Wire
AZM shares social-media images for the digital commemoration of Oct. 7
They represent the spirit of Israel and the strength of the Jewish people.
Oct. 6, 2024