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Beit TShuvah

Beit T’Shuvah is an addiction recovery community, treatment center, synagogue, and educational institute where life is celebrated and every soul matters. Beit T’Shuvah’s compassionate staff takes a spiritual, therapeutic, and relational approach to helping residents achieve lasting sobriety and recovery. By combining the clinical with the spiritual, residents of Beit T’Shuvah adopt a new way of living that transitions them from behavior patterns of perfectionism, failure, and isolation to life goals of progress, accountability, and gratitude. For more info, visit www.beittshuvah.org.
Beit T'Shuvah Los Angeles
The Wire
Beit T’Shuvah appoints Michael Perice as senior rabbi
Perice brings a powerful personal connection to addiction and twelve years of spiritual counseling to one of the nation’s premier Jewish addiction treatment centers.
Jun. 26, 2024