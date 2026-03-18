Beit TShuvah

Beit T’Shuvah is an addiction recovery community, treatment center, synagogue, and educational institute where life is celebrated and every soul matters. Beit T’Shuvah’s compassionate staff takes a spiritual, therapeutic, and relational approach to helping residents achieve lasting sobriety and recovery. By combining the clinical with the spiritual, residents of Beit T’Shuvah adopt a new way of living that transitions them from behavior patterns of perfectionism, failure, and isolation to life goals of progress, accountability, and gratitude. For more info, visit www.beittshuvah.org.