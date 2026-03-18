Ben-Gurion University of the Negev (BGU) is a public research university in Beersheva, Israel. It has five campuses: the Marcus Family Campus; the David Bergmann Campus; the David Tuviyahu Campus; the Sede Boqer Campus; and the Eilat Campus. Some of its research institutes include the National Institute for Biotechnology in the Negev; the Ilse Katz Institute for Nanoscale Science and Technology; the Jacob Blaustein Institutes for Desert Research with the Albert Katz International School for Desert Studies; and the Ben-Gurion Research Institute for the Study of Israel and Zionism.