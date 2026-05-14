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Global Jew-hatred incidents jumped 30% in a week, according to new report

The Combat Antisemitism Movement said it has documented 2,543 antisemitic incidents worldwide since the start of January.

May 14, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Seattle police StandWithUs
Seattle Police Department officers detain a protester outside a StandWithUs Northwest event in Town Hall in Seattle on April 19, 2026. Photo by Jessica Russak-Hoffman.
( May 14, 2026 / JNS )

Antisemitic incidents worldwide rose roughly 30% last week, with 183 cases recorded globally, according to data released on Wednesday by the Combat Antisemitism Movement’s Antisemitism Research Center. The figure marked a sharp increase from the weekly average of 141 incidents tracked so far in 2026.

“The Antisemitism Research Center operates a rigorous, intelligence-driven monitoring system aligned with the highest professional standards,” a CAM spokesperson told JNS.

The spokesperson said “all incidents undergo strict verification and classification processes comparable to those used by leading law enforcement agencies,” adding that the center relies on vetted sources and excludes “general rhetorical expressions on social media.”

Among the incidents highlighted in the report were swastika graffiti targeting synagogues, homes and vehicles in New York City’s Queens borough and a drive-by gel-pellet shooting in Toronto that targeted visibly Jewish pedestrians, causing minor injuries.

The report also cited anti-Israel protests outside Manhattan’s Park East Synagogue, where demonstrators chanted slogans including, “there is only one solution, intifada revolution.”

CAM said it has documented 2,543 antisemitic incidents worldwide since the start of January.

Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Jessica Russak-Hoffman Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Jessica Russak-Hoffman is a writer in Seattle.
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