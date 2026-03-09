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‘Rescue of the Jews of Syria’ screening draws hundreds of viewers

The film was followed by a panel discussion featuring its co-producer, Marlyne Mamiye, as well as individuals who played key roles in the historic effort.

Mar. 9, 2026

‘Rescue of the Jews of Syria’ screening draws hundreds of viewers

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Rabbi Meyer Laniado and Hazzan Dr. Benny Zalta address the audience on the Motzei Shabbat of Parashat Zakhor. Credit: Courtesy of Congregation Kehilath Jeshurun.
Rabbi Meyer Laniado and Hazzan Dr. Benny Zalta address the audience on the Motzei Shabbat of Parashat Zakhor. Credit: Courtesy of Congregation Kehilath Jeshurun.

More than 300 people gathered for a screening of “The Rescue of the Jews of Syria (1970-1994)” on March 7 at Kehilath Jeshurun synagogue on Manhattan’s Upper East Side, hosted by Rabbi Meyer Laniado and the KJ Sephardic community, together with the Sephardic Heritage Museum and the KJ Men’s Club, on Manhattan’s Upper East Side.

Opening the evening, Laniado reflected on the timing of the program during Parashat Zakhor, when the Jewish people remember Amalek’s attempt to destroy them as they left Egypt to establish their national life and sovereignty in the Land of Israel.

“We chose to show this film tonight,” Laniado said, “because Amalek sought to destroy the hopes and dreams of the Jewish people as they left Egypt to establish their national homeland and sovereignty in the Land of Israel. In our more modern history, the Assad regime sought to squash the dreams of Syrian Jewry and their connection to the State of Israel. Tonight we remember the rescue of Syrian Jewry from that oppression and the perseverance of those who refused to give up.”

The film was followed by a panel discussion featuring its co-producer, Marlyne Mamiye, as well as individuals who played key roles in the historic rescue effort. They include Cantor Dr. Benny Zalta; Jack Mann; and past presidents of the Council for the Rescue of Syrian Jews, Marcos Zalta and Alice Sardell. Also present were the council’s executive director, Gil Kahn, and council member Benjamin Zalta.

Panelists described how a small group of determined activists, many of them young members of the Syrian Jewish community, worked tirelessly for years to bring international attention to the plight of Jews living under severe restrictions in Syria.

“The Rescue of the Jews of Syria (1970-1994)”
More than 300 people gathered for a screening of “The Rescue of the Jews of Syria (1970-1994)” at Kehilath Jeshurun synagogue on Manhattan’s Upper East Side. Credit: Courtesy of Congregation Kehilath Jeshurun.

Through fundraising, political advocacy and public rallies, they mobilized support across the Jewish community and among American political leaders.

As Alice Sardell recalled during the discussion, “After the door closed on the Jews of Syria, we doubled down. We worked harder, faster, smarter. We let everyone know we weren’t going to stop until all the Jews were free.”

Marcos Zalta reflected on the origins of the movement, recalling how the effort began when members of the community refused to remain passive. “My father read the story in the newspaper and said, ‘We live in the United States. We can do something about this.’”

The evening also highlighted the unity that sustained the rescue effort. One panelist recalled the moment early supporters began contributing funds: “I’ll never forget when the first person stood up and said, ‘I want to give the first $1,800.’ Then others followed. It was a powerful moment of unity.”

Speakers also noted that leaders across the broader Jewish community joined the cause, including Rabbi Haskel Lookstein, who spoke at rallies advocating for the freedom of Syrian Jewry.

For many attendees, the program was also an introduction to a chapter of Sephardic and Syrian Jewish history that remains little known to many American Jews. The rescue of Syrian Jewry stands as a powerful reminder of the responsibility of Jewish communities to stand up for one another, raise awareness when others are silent and help families rebuild their lives once freedom is secured.

About & contact the publisher
Congregation Kehilath Jeshurun
Congregation Kehilath Jeshurun is an Orthodox synagogue, founded in 1872, and situated on Manhattan’s Upper East Side. As its essential foundation, KJ seeks to foster among its membership a love of God and an abiding commitment to halakhah and mitzvot. The synagogue also stands firmly for the proposition that it is a part of a larger community: a community not only of the Jewish People and the State of Israel, but also of our fellow New Yorkers, Americans, and humankind.
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