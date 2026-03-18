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Cyberwell

CyberWell is an independent, international, technology-rooted nonprofit combating the spread of antisemitism online. Its AI technologies monitor social media in English and Arabic for posts that promote antisemitism, Holocaust denial and violence against Jews. Analysts review and report content to platform moderators while indexing verified posts in the first-ever open database of antisemitic social-media posts, democratically cataloging it for transparency. Through partnerships, education and real-time alerts, it holds social-media platforms and their moderators accountable, promoting proactive steps against online Jew-hatred.
Desk, Computer, Video, Monitor
The Wire
Antisemitism on YouTube led to monetizing hate content, report finds
While most of the content examined by CyberWell violated the platform’s own guidelines, only a fraction—less than 11%—was removed after being reported by users.
Feb. 14, 2025