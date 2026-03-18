Friends of United Hatzalah of Israel

The Maricopa County supervisor has “been an outspoken supporter of the Jewish community and felt it was important to ensure the candidate he nominated was aligned with this core belief,” a spokesman told JNS.
The Maricopa County supervisor has “been an outspoken supporter of the Jewish community and felt it was important to ensure the candidate he nominated was aligned with this core belief,” a spokesman told JNS.
Sandberg said, “I am proud of the work United Hatzalah of Israel is doing to provide emergency medical care to refugees on the Moldovan border. It is critical that organizations and individuals step up to support the Ukrainian people.”
For the first time in Israel and exclusively for Wind users: Carbyne software connects Wind users to United Hatzalah’s call centers directly on the Wind scooter app. This integration allows users to seek medical assistance in just one click in case of an accident or medical emergency.