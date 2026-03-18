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Friends of United Hatzalah of Israel

Ortal Dayan is joined by United Hatzalah volunteer Itamar Mustaki (center) and United Hatzalah Hevel Sorek branch head Nir Better. Credit: Courtesy.
The Wire
Survivor reunites with volunteer EMT one year after car accident
“If it weren’t for your initial treatment, I might not be standing here today,” Ortal Dayan tells United Hatzalah rescuer.
Aug. 1, 2024
Sheryl Sandberg stands next to United Hatzalah women EMTs during a visit to the organization's headquarters in Jerusalem
The Wire
Sheryl Sandberg, Meta COO and founder of Lean In and Option B, donates $1 million to support relief efforts for Ukrainian refugees
Sandberg said, “I am proud of the work United Hatzalah of Israel is doing to provide emergency medical care to refugees on the Moldovan border. It is critical that organizations and individuals step up to support the Ukrainian people.”
Apr. 3, 2022
A United Hatzalah ambulance in Ukraine. Credit: Courtesy.
The Wire
United Hatzalah sending a delegation to Moldova to assist Ukrainian refugees
The 30-member team will be comprised of EMS personnel as well as members of the organization’s Psychotrauma and Crisis Response Unit.
Feb. 24, 2022
A United Hatzalah ambulance in Ukraine. Credit: Courtesy.
The Wire
Amid rising tensions in Ukraine, United Hatzalah teams throughout the country maintain vigilance
The Israeli volunteer emergency medical service organization is sending a shipment of additional equipment to prepare for any eventuality.
Feb. 15, 2022
A United Hatzalah volunteer performs a COVID-19 test.
The Wire
United Hatzalah begins free antigen testing
After the organization wins tender from Health Ministry to provide the free testing, the project launched in several Israeli cities, soon to be expanded to others.
Feb. 9, 2022
United Hatzalah volunteers treating a seriously injured man after a scooter accident in Ashdod (illustration)
The Wire
New app feature allows scooter riders to contact emergency services in case of emergency with one click
For the first time in Israel and exclusively for Wind users: Carbyne software connects Wind users to United Hatzalah’s call centers directly on the Wind scooter app. This integration allows users to seek medical assistance in just one click in case of an accident or medical emergency.
Feb. 4, 2022