IDF destroys Hamas arms depots in Gaza
The sites contained anti-tank missiles, long-range weapons, RPGs, tactical vests and other combat equipment.
Over the past 24 hours, the Israel Defense Forces struck and dismantled three Hamas weapons storage facilities in the central Gaza Strip, the military said on Sunday morning.
The sites contained anti-tank missiles, long-range weapons, rocket-propelled grenades, tactical vests and other combat equipment, the IDF said.
The statement added that on Wednesday, the military struck another Hamas arms storage facility in the same area, where explosives, RPGs, hand grenades and ammunition magazines were found.
The IDF said the weapons were intended for use against Israeli civilians and troops operating near the ceasefire-demarcated Yellow Line.
“IDF troops under the Southern Command remain deployed in accordance with the ceasefire agreement and will continue to operate to remove any immediate threat,” the military said.
במאמץ ממושך להסרת האיום: צה"ל תקף והשמיד בימים האחרונים מספר מחסני אמצעי לחימה של ארגון הטרור חמאס— צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) May 24, 2026
כוחות צה"ל בפיקוד הדרום תקפו והשמידו במהלך היממה האחרונה, שלושה מחסני אמצעי לחימה של ארגון הטרור חמאס במרכז רצועת עזה. בין אמצעי הלחימה שהיו בתוך המחסנים והושמדו כתוצאה מהתקיפות… pic.twitter.com/o4VDklFhLx