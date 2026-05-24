IDF destroys Hamas arms depots in Gaza

Over the past 24 hours, the Israel Defense Forces struck and dismantled three Hamas weapons storage facilities in the central Gaza Strip, the military said on Sunday morning.

The sites contained anti-tank missiles, long-range weapons, rocket-propelled grenades, tactical vests and other combat equipment, the IDF said.

The statement added that on Wednesday, the military struck another Hamas arms storage facility in the same area, where explosives, RPGs, hand grenades and ammunition magazines were found.

The IDF said the weapons were intended for use against Israeli civilians and troops operating near the ceasefire-demarcated Yellow Line.

“IDF troops under the Southern Command remain deployed in accordance with the ceasefire agreement and will continue to operate to remove any immediate threat,” the military said.