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News   Israel News

IDF destroys Hamas arms depots in Gaza

The sites contained anti-tank missiles, long-range weapons, RPGs, tactical vests and other combat equipment.

May 24, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli troops operate to dismantle underground tunnel routes in the central Gaza Strip, as shown in a handout image released by the military on May 10, 2026. Credit: IDF.
Israeli troops dismantle underground tunnel routes in the central Gaza Strip, as shown in a handout image released by the military on May 10, 2026. Credit: IDF.
( May 24, 2026 / JNS )

Over the past 24 hours, the Israel Defense Forces struck and dismantled three Hamas weapons storage facilities in the central Gaza Strip, the military said on Sunday morning.

The sites contained anti-tank missiles, long-range weapons, rocket-propelled grenades, tactical vests and other combat equipment, the IDF said.

The statement added that on Wednesday, the military struck another Hamas arms storage facility in the same area, where explosives, RPGs, hand grenades and ammunition magazines were found.

The IDF said the weapons were intended for use against Israeli civilians and troops operating near the ceasefire-demarcated Yellow Line.

“IDF troops under the Southern Command remain deployed in accordance with the ceasefire agreement and will continue to operate to remove any immediate threat,” the military said.

Gaza Strip Defense and Security
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