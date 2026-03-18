The International Fellowship of Christians and Jews, founded by the late Rabbi Yechiel Eckstein, is the largest philanthropic social aid organization in Israel, working to strengthen Israeli citizens and Jews in the Diaspora. In the past 40 years, it has raised $3.1 billion to provide assistance and support to vulnerable communities. The Fellowship’s activities are made possible through the support and generosity of hundreds of thousands of supporters of Israel worldwide. The organization has offices in Jerusalem, Chicago, Toronto and Seoul.