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International Fellowship of Christians and Jews

The International Fellowship of Christians and Jews, founded by the late Rabbi Yechiel Eckstein, is the largest philanthropic social aid organization in Israel, working to strengthen Israeli citizens and Jews in the Diaspora. In the past 40 years, it has raised $3.1 billion to provide assistance and support to vulnerable communities. The Fellowship’s activities are made possible through the support and generosity of hundreds of thousands of supporters of Israel worldwide. The organization has offices in Jerusalem, Chicago, Toronto and Seoul.
The International Fellowship for Christians and Jews (IFCJ) distributes gift cards to families who have been evacuated from homes damaged or destroyed by the war. Credit: Buksa/Courtesy of the IFCJ.
The Wire
IFCJ increases financial support for evacuated families and affected communities amid war
Monetary cards valued at 1,000 shekels ($322) were distributed to families from Beit Shemesh forced out of their homes by an Iranian missile
Mar. 20, 2026
Chanukah Candles Menorah
The Wire
Terror in Australia on Chanukah: Why people of faith must bring light
Do not hide it. Do not dim it. One good action can spark a thousand more.
Dec. 16, 2025
Israeli Students Shop for School Items
The Wire
In Israel, 38% of parents cut back on expenses for new school year
They are reducing their budgets for items likes classroom supplies and even school lunches.
Sep. 1, 2025
Mobile Shelter-Turned-Playground in Israel
The Wire
International Fellowship of Christians and Jews outfits mobile shelter into playground
Designed to look like a playhouse with a sloped roof, the outside now includes a ladder and slide.
Aug. 14, 2025
Post-Iran Attack Aid for Israeli Families in Need
The Wire
With homes destroyed in Iran attack, thousands of Israeli families get immediate support
“We’re finding people who are without their glasses or their walkers or all types of medicine and basic items,” says Amir Shuan of the Hatzinor Fund.
Jun. 26, 2025
IFCJ Armored Ambulance Donation to Magen David Adom
The Wire
IFCJ delivers five armored ambulances to Magen David Adom
The vehicles enable first-aid crews to operate in areas under direct threat of shooting and rocket attacks.
Jun. 8, 2025
IFCJ Passover 2025
The Wire
IFCJ to provide 150,000 families with $9.5 million in food and support for Passover
The largest distribution to date, it is in response to the growing socio-economic crisis that has created new populations in need because of the war.
Apr. 9, 2025
ostages Released From Hamas Captivity
The Wire
IFCJ distributes grants to released Thai hostages
The grants came in the form of a 4,000 shekel (38,000 baht or $1,120) debit card that can be used anywhere in the world.
Feb. 10, 2025
IFCJ Donation of Vests to Firefighters in Israel
The Wire
IFCJ provides $19 million in aid in first 100 days of war
The agency will continue to support more than 100,000 evacuees and displaced victims with basic needs and other essentials throughout 2024.
Jan. 16, 2024
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