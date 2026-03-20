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IFCJ increases financial support for evacuated families and affected communities amid war

Monetary cards valued at 1,000 shekels ($322) were distributed to families from Beit Shemesh forced out of their homes by an Iranian missile

Mar. 20, 2026

IFCJ increases financial support for evacuated families and affected communities amid war

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The International Fellowship for Christians and Jews (IFCJ) distributes gift cards to families who have been evacuated from homes damaged or destroyed by the war. Credit: Buksa/Courtesy of the IFCJ.
The International Fellowship for Christians and Jews distributes gift cards to families who have been evacuated from homes damaged or destroyed by the war. Credit: Buksa/Courtesy of the IFCJ.

Since the outbreak of “Operation Roaring Lion,” the International Fellowship for Christians and Jews (IFCJ) has distributed hundreds of gift cards to families who have been evacuated from homes damaged or destroyed by the war.

One hundred cards, each valued at 1,000 shekels ($322), were distributed on March 17 to families from Beit Shemesh that were forced out of their homes by an Iranian missile that killed nine people. The cards are intended to help the families purchase clothing and essentials for their immediate needs.

With the number of affected families continuously on the rise, the Fellowship is working with residents from all across the country, including many along Israel’s northern border. The IFCJ staff are in contact with local welfare authorities to determine updated needs and to ensure quick and relevant responses.

The program is one of many ongoing efforts by the Fellowship to support immediate needs through an initial allocation of $2 million for relief and civil defense efforts from the current war.

Included is the delivery and placement of dozens of mobile shelters that are being added in public spaces; hundreds of first-responder medical kits; 1,000 helmets and bullet-proof vests for United Hatzalah volunteers; cooked meals for Holocaust survivors; sleeping accommodations in shelters for elderly residents who spend extended time unable to return to homes without adequate protection; and assistance for hospitals and the immigrant community.

“In the face of a crisis, the Fellowship does not wait. We and our partners act immediately, keeping the security and essential needs of the Jewish people at the forefront,” said Yael Eckstein, president of the organization started by her father, Israeli American Rabbi Yehiel Eckstein. “This level of readiness would not be possible without our generous donors.”

Since Oct. 7, 2023, the Fellowship has committed $300 million in aid to support emergency needs in Israel and to continue assisting in core program areas—from prepackaged food, water and equipment for first responders and security personnel to aliyah support of new immigrants and other populations in need.

About & contact the publisher
International Fellowship of Christians and Jews
The International Fellowship of Christians and Jews, founded by the late Rabbi Yechiel Eckstein, is the largest philanthropic social aid organization in Israel, working to strengthen Israeli citizens and Jews in the Diaspora. In the past 40 years, it has raised $3.1 billion to provide assistance and support to vulnerable communities. The Fellowship’s activities are made possible through the support and generosity of hundreds of thousands of supporters of Israel worldwide. The organization has offices in Jerusalem, Chicago, Toronto and Seoul.
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