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IWPA

Israel has been able to blend their ancient history with the most modern technology to produce some of the finest wines available and become one of the fastest-growing winemaking regions in the world. The Israeli Wine Producers Association (IWPA) represents Israeli wines with a unified voice. To communicate, educate, market, and expose US customers and consumers to Israel as a world-class wine region. The IWPA represents 30+ Israeli wineries ranging from boutique to the largest producer. Follow @IsraeliWine for the latest from the IWPA.
Joshua Greenstein, vice president of the IWPA, with Israeli wines. Credit: Courtesy.
The Wire
‘Sip for Solidarity’ to support Israeli wineries and raise money for Israeli relief efforts
The Oct. 7 Hamas massacre has had an immediate, concrete impact, particularly on picking, sorting and winemaking teams.
Oct. 27, 2023