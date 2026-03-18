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Jack M. Barrack Hebrew Academy

Jack M. Barrack Hebrew Academy, founded in 1946 as Akiba Hebrew Academy, is a pluralistic Jewish day school for students in grades six through 12 from a broad variety of backgrounds. Located in the Philadelphia suburbs, the school integrates a comprehensive and rigorous college preparatory curriculum with the teaching of essential Jewish and American values and texts. Barrack graduates value diversity, celebrate the richness of Judaism’s language, culture and history, and have a strong connection to Israel. Barrack prepares future leaders of the American, Jewish and global communities who work for a better world through acts of justice and compassion.
Jack M. Barrack Hebrew Academy
The Wire
Jack M. Barrack Hebrew Academy completes purchase of campus with $10 million gift
The development was made possible through the Barrack Family Foundation and represents the largest gift from a single donor in the school’s history.
Sep. 26, 2025
The Wire
Largest-ever endowment of its type ensures continuity and vibrancy of Philadelphia’s Jewish community
A bold new philanthropic endowment is investing in the next generation of Jewish leaders.
Dec. 19, 2022