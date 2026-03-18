Jack M. Barrack Hebrew Academy, founded in 1946 as Akiba Hebrew Academy, is a pluralistic Jewish day school for students in grades six through 12 from a broad variety of backgrounds. Located in the Philadelphia suburbs, the school integrates a comprehensive and rigorous college preparatory curriculum with the teaching of essential Jewish and American values and texts. Barrack graduates value diversity, celebrate the richness of Judaism’s language, culture and history, and have a strong connection to Israel. Barrack prepares future leaders of the American, Jewish and global communities who work for a better world through acts of justice and compassion.