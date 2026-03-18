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Jewish Federation of Southern New Jersey

The New Jersey State House. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.
The Wire
Jewish Federation of Southern New Jersey launches JFed Security, LLC
The community security initiative aims to “ensure that Jews can live and practice their religion safely, especially given the unfortunate rise in antisemitic incidents,” executive director William “Bud” Monaghan.
Mar. 23, 2023