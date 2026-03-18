JFed Security

The Maricopa County supervisor has “been an outspoken supporter of the Jewish community and felt it was important to ensure the candidate he nominated was aligned with this core belief,” a spokesman told JNS.
The Maricopa County supervisor has “been an outspoken supporter of the Jewish community and felt it was important to ensure the candidate he nominated was aligned with this core belief,” a spokesman told JNS.
The community security initiative aims to “ensure that Jews can live and practice their religion safely, especially given the unfortunate rise in antisemitic incidents,” executive director William “Bud” Monaghan.