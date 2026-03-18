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Middle East Forum

The Middle East Forum promotes American interests in the Middle East and protects Western values from Middle Eastern threats. The Forum sees the region — with its profusion of dictatorships, radical ideologies, existential conflicts, border disagreements, corruption, political violence, and weapons of mass destruction — as a major source of problems for the United States. Accordingly, we urge bold measures to protect Americans and their allies. In the Middle East, we focus on ways to defeat radical Islam; work for Palestinian acceptance of Israel; develop strategies to contain Iran; and deal with the great advances of anarchy. At home, the Forum emphasizes the danger of lawful Islamism; protects the freedoms of anti-Islamist authors, activists, and publishers; and works to improve Middle East studies.
The Wire
MEF to join March 19 demonstration against anti-Semitic speaker
Activists, including the Joe Kaufman Security Initiative (JKSI) and the Kashmir Hindu Foundation (KHF), will meet from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the corner of Coral Ridge Dr. and Heron Bay Blvd. Journalists and concerned citizens are invited to attend.
Mar. 17, 2022
The Wire
After attacks on and in Jerusalem, Israel Victory Project declares: “It is time to defeat Hamas”
May. 10, 2021
The Wire
Rep. DesJarlais Requests Department of Education Investigation of Middle East Studies at Yale
The university’s MacMillan Center allows faculty support for the BDS movement against Israel, which is against the law according to the Higher Education Act.
Jul. 2, 2020