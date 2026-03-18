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Psagot Winery

Psagot Winery welcomes people from around the world who seek to experience the best of Israeli winemaking.
Psagot Winery
The Wire
Pour your heart out with wines from Psagot Jerusalem Vineyards
Offerings include Psagot Peak a double gold medal winner at the 2025 Wines and Spirits Wholesalers of America’s WSWA Tasting Competition.
Mar. 26, 2025