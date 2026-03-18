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Seed the Dream Foundation

Seed the Dream Foundation is an impact-driven family foundation committed to creating educated, safe, healthy and connected communities in the United States and Israel. Our foundation focuses on advancing academic achievement, fostering meaningful connections with Israel, ensuring dignity for Holocaust survivors, combatting hatred against the Jewish people, and preventing and addressing gender-based violence. Guided by the legacy of Joseph Gringlas, a survivor of Auschwitz, our philanthropy seeks to inspire hope and resilience. See: seedthedream.org.
Holocaust Survivors, KAVOD SHEF
The Wire
Partner organizations work to ensure US Holocaust survivors live with dignity
“Honoring survivors includes listening to and caring for them,” said Marcy Gringlas, co-founder and president of Seed the Dream Foundation.
Jan. 24, 2026
Seed the Dream Foundation
The Wire
‘Screams Before Silence’ screening and discussion grapple with violence against women on Oct. 7
“It is essential that the stories of survivors and victims are heard and believed,” said Marcy Gringlas, co-founder and president of Seed the Dream Foundation.
Oct. 1, 2024
(From left) Alana Newhouse, Rebecca Mall, Deborah Marcus, Dr. Marcy Gringlas, Sherry Lansing, Dana Goldberg and Lynn Harris attend an I Believe Israeli Women tour and panel discussion at the Nova Exhibition in California, on Sept. 17, 2024. Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for I Believe Israeli Women.
The Wire
Entertainment leaders and I Believe Israeli Women host Nova exhibition
“It is critical that we continue to stand with Israeli women, share the truth and fight the denialism, disinformation and silence,” says Marcy Gringlas, president of Seed the Dream Foundation.
Sep. 19, 2024