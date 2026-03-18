Seed the Dream Foundation is an impact-driven family foundation committed to creating educated, safe, healthy and connected communities in the United States and Israel. Our foundation focuses on advancing academic achievement, fostering meaningful connections with Israel, ensuring dignity for Holocaust survivors, combatting hatred against the Jewish people, and preventing and addressing gender-based violence. Guided by the legacy of Joseph Gringlas, a survivor of Auschwitz, our philanthropy seeks to inspire hope and resilience. See: seedthedream.org.