The Future Is Calling
The Future Is Calling initiative from the Tzemach David Foundation empowers American Jewish students and their families to discover the exceptional opportunity of attending College in Israel. Through providing a wealth of education on the academic excellence of Israeli Universities, their world-class programs and safe campus lifestyles, The Future Is Calling focuses on how American students can pursue the degree of their choice at a fraction of U.S. costs - while strengthening their Jewish identity in Israel’s vibrant, secure campus communities. The initiative addresses parents’ practical concerns head-on, showing how Israeli universities offer not just significant financial advantages, but transformative personal growth and unique career pathways. Learn more by visiting www.thefutureiscalling.org