The Future Is Calling initiative from the Tzemach David Foundation empowers American Jewish students and their families to discover the exceptional opportunity of attending College in Israel. Through providing a wealth of education on the academic excellence of Israeli Universities, their world-class programs and safe campus lifestyles, The Future Is Calling focuses on how American students can pursue the degree of their choice at a fraction of U.S. costs - while strengthening their Jewish identity in Israel’s vibrant, secure campus communities. The initiative addresses parents’ practical concerns head-on, showing how Israeli universities offer not just significant financial advantages, but transformative personal growth and unique career pathways. Learn more by visiting