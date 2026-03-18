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Weitzman National Museum of American Jewish History

Established in 1976 and situated on Philadelphia’s Independence Mall, the Weitzman National Museum of American Jewish History is the only museum in the nation dedicated exclusively to exploring and interpreting the American Jewish experience. The Weitzman presents educational programs and experiences that preserve, explore and celebrate the history of Jews in America. It stewards one of the largest collections of Jewish Americana in the nation. Standing as a bulwark against antisemitism, bigotry and hate, the museum also serves to connect Jews more closely to their heritage, as well as to encourage in people of all backgrounds a greater appreciation for the diversity of the American Jewish experience and the freedoms to which Americans aspire.
Philadelphia Jewish Film Institute Joins The Weitzman Museum of American Jewish History
The Wire
Philadelphia Jewish Film + Media is now a program of The Weitzman
Both entities host film screenings, elevate the voices of content creators and engage in new media programming.
Mar. 16, 2026
Weitzman Museum, Jewish American Heritage Month
The Wire
Jewish American Heritage month starts on May 1
“JAHM is a celebration of America’s rich and diverse Jewish heritage, and the myriad contributions Jews have made to this country since the dawn of our nation,” said Dan Tadmor, museum president and CEO.
Apr. 17, 2025
Dan Tadmor
The Wire
Weitzman National Museum of American Jewish History announces new president and CEO
Dan Tadmor has been tapped to grow the Philadelphia institution and to see it become the next Smithsonian.
Nov. 19, 2024