Established in 1976 and situated on Philadelphia’s Independence Mall, the Weitzman National Museum of American Jewish History is the only museum in the nation dedicated exclusively to exploring and interpreting the American Jewish experience. The Weitzman presents educational programs and experiences that preserve, explore and celebrate the history of Jews in America. It stewards one of the largest collections of Jewish Americana in the nation. Standing as a bulwark against antisemitism, bigotry and hate, the museum also serves to connect Jews more closely to their heritage, as well as to encourage in people of all backgrounds a greater appreciation for the diversity of the American Jewish experience and the freedoms to which Americans aspire.