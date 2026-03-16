Philadelphia Jewish Film + Media is now a program of The Weitzman

The Weitzman National Museum of American Jewish History in Philadelphia (The Weitzman) announced that Philadelphia Jewish Film + Media (PJFM) has been formally integrated into The Weitzman, uniting two long-standing partners to strengthen and expand Jewish cultural programming across the region.

PJFM has operated from The Weitzman’s home on Independence Mall for the past four years—sharing office and event space, collaborating on public programs, building relationships among teams and preparing for a seamless integration. The Weitzman has been a top sponsor of every PJFM festival and series since 2022, including its highly successful annual film festival.

This strategic move represents the coming together of two Philadelphia institutions that have worked closely for years to position the city as a premier destination for Jewish culture, film, scholarship and dialogue.

Both entities host film screenings, elevate the voices of content creators and engage in new media programming, such as The Weitzman’s recorded live podcast events with “Being Jewish,” “Chutzpod!” and “Unorthodox.”

PJFM, now an official program of The Weitzman, will retain its name, visual identity, website and social-media accounts.

As part of the transition, Kristen Arter, former executive director of PJFM, has joined the development team as major gifts officer, arts & culture. Beth Becker assumes the role of program manager on the public programs team. Both will continue their work of advancing Jewish film and media initiatives.

PJFM’s board is now a subcommittee of The Weitzman’s Board of Trustees.

“This integration is kismet. It reflects a shared commitment to Jewish storytelling, cultural engagement, and community-building,” says Dan Tadmor, president and CEO of The Weitzman. “We are strengthening our collective ability to present high-quality, thought-provoking film and media programming while ensuring that Philadelphia grows as a top-tier market for Jewish culture.”

Now in its 45th year, PJFM’s signature fall film festival is the oldest film festival in Philadelphia and the second-oldest Jewish film festival in the United States. The organization was launched in 1981 as the Jewish Film Festival by its founders, Archie Perlmutter and Judy Golden. A program of Jewish Ys and Centers, it was later known as the Jewish Community Center of Greater Philadelphia and the Gershman Y. In 2021, PJFM relaunched as an independent entity.

PJFM will continue year-round, including the upcoming “Docs & Dialogues” series, taking place May 4-May 19 during Jewish American Heritage Month, for which The Weitzman serves as the national convener. Featuring new and compelling documentaries paired with conversations with filmmakers and subjects, the series underscores the Museum’s commitment to presenting dynamic, relevant cultural programming. Tickets go on sale April 6.

The integration comes at a pivotal moment. The Weitzman is under consideration to become an official Smithsonian museum (the only one in Philadelphia); preparing to open a landmark America 250 exhibition this April; launching a new children’s gallery in July; and unveiling a contemporary antisemitism gallery this fall.

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