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El Al Airlines

El Al Airlines was founded in November 1948 as Israel’s national airline and operated its first scheduled flight in 1949. In June 1950, it began service between Tel Aviv and New York. Today, the airline serves 49 international destinations in 33 countries and continues to grow. Although it was privatized economically several years ago, its national spirit and commitment to Israel have never wavered. It continues its many national activities, striving for excellence through the service it offers its passengers.
El Al Young Initiative
The Wire
El Al Israel Airlines launches new initiative to engage young travelers
The interactive app serves as a digital playground for those ages 2 to 18.
Dec. 4, 2025
El Al Airlines
The Wire
EL AL Airlines launches brand-new video upon arrival in Israel
“We are all filled with emotion at the moment of landing,” said Nadav Hanin, vice president of marketing and digital at EL AL.
Sep. 19, 2025
El Al
The Wire
El Al launches initiative to honor IDF reservists with frequent flyer points
IDF reservists who have served 100 days or more since Oct. 7, 2023, will be eligible to receive 100 frequent flyer points for each day of their reserve duty.
Dec. 26, 2024
Members of Magen David Adom on El Al plane
The Wire
El Al and Magen David Adom collaborate on Amsterdam rescue
A medical team from Magen David Adom will fly on a special El Al flight to assist in the rescue efforts of Israelis in Amsterdam.
Nov. 8, 2024
EL AL 787 Dreamliner
The Wire
Discover the hidden gems of flying to El Al to South Florida
Now you can fly from Fort Lauderdale to Tel Aviv nonstop twice a week with El Al.
Oct. 31, 2024
An El Al 787 Dreamliner
The Wire
Discover the convenience and benefits of flying from Fort Lauderdale to Israel
Flying from the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood airport to Israel is an excellent option, and now you can fly nonstop twice a week with El Al.
Oct. 31, 2024
An El Al 787 Dreamliner
The Wire
El Al Israel airlines promotes Israeli culture abroad
Maintaining an air bridge to and from Israel since Oct. 7 has been a humbling task for EL AL.
Oct. 10, 2024
EL AL 787 Dreamliner
The Wire
EL AL is building the Israel Spirit Team, a cheerleading squad for disabled athletes
As part of the initiative, EL AL will donate $50,000 to the IDF Disabled Veterans Organization, including flights for dedicated delegations.
Jul. 18, 2024
Map of Europe
The Wire
El Al gifts IDF soldiers with ticket to Europe
Trip enables soldiers to “take some time for themselves and get some fresh air abroad,” says Nadav Hanin of El Al Airlines.
Feb. 23, 2024
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