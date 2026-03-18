El Al Airlines was founded in November 1948 as Israel’s national airline and operated its first scheduled flight in 1949. In June 1950, it began service between Tel Aviv and New York. Today, the airline serves 49 international destinations in 33 countries and continues to grow. Although it was privatized economically several years ago, its national spirit and commitment to Israel have never wavered. It continues its many national activities, striving for excellence through the service it offers its passengers.