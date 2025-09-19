EL AL Airlines launches brand-new video upon arrival in Israel

EL AL unveiled a heartwarming new arrival video that evokes a sense of place, capturing the essence of Israel as a destination.

This initiative is designed to transform the moment of landing into a profound, emotional and moving experience for passengers returning home, and especially, for tourists visiting Israel for the first time.

The video features a contemporary rendition of Naomi Shemer’s iconic song, “Simanei Derech,” performed by musician Hanan Ben Ari.

It will be shown on all flights landing in Israel in the coming months, following its launch in a national media campaign. Yuval Cohen, the director of the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest that took place in Israel, is the creative director for the film.

“We are all filled with emotion at the moment of landing—a moment that signifies the start or end of our journey,” said Nadav Hanin, vice president of marketing and digital at EL AL.

“Our goal is to bring that thrill back to the moment of landing and returning home, both for those coming back from a trip abroad and for those visiting Israel, sometimes for the very first time,” he said. “The moments of landing in Israel are not just a personal journey; they are a connection to our home, our family and our culture.”