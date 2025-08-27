Pope Leo appeals for end to Israel-Hamas war

( Aug. 27, 2025 / JNS )

Pope Leo XIV on Wednesday urged all parties to reach an agreement to end the war between Israel and Hamas, including the release of all 50 hostages.

“I once again issue a strong appeal … so that an end may be put to the conflict in the Holy Land, which has caused so much terror, destruction, and death,” said the pontiff.

“I implore that all hostages be freed, that a permanent ceasefire be reached, that the safe entry of humanitarian aid be facilitated, and that international humanitarian law be fully respected,” he added.

The pope said that law required “the obligation to protect civilians, prohibitions against collective punishment, indiscriminate use of force, and the forced displacement of the population.”

Last month, Leo called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, expressing concern following a strike by the Israel Defense Forces against Hamas terrorists that inadvertently hit the Holy Family Catholic Church in the Strip.

In a phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the pontiff “renewed his appeal for a revival of negotiations and the achievement of a ceasefire and an end to the war,” according to the Vatican.

“The Holy Father reiterated the urgency of protecting places of worship and, above all, the faithful and all people in Palestine and Israel,” the statement added.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog attended the Leo’s inauguration at the Vatican in May, hailing the pontiff’s call for the release of Israeli hostages as “a powerful and compassionate signal from the heart of the Catholic world.”

During a brief exchange, Herzog thanked Leo in person for beginning his papacy with a message focused on the captives and urged the Catholic leader to maintain his advocacy and help renew interfaith dialogue.