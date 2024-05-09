PREMIERE: Are the hostages in Gaza doomed after Rafah?

JNS senior contributing editor Ruthie Blum and diplomat Mark Regev launch their podcast with a debate about the Israel Defense Forces operation in Rafah; negotiations for the release of the 132 remaining hostages languishing in Hamas captivity in the Gaza Strip since the terrorist attacks in southern Israel on Oct. 7; and to what extent the Jewish state should succumb to worldwide pressure on the humanitarian situation in Gaza.
