PREMIERE: Are the hostages in Gaza doomed after Rafah?

(May 9, 2024 / JNS)

JNS senior contributing editor Ruthie Blum and diplomat Mark Regev launch their podcast with a debate about the Israel Defense Forces operation in Rafah; negotiations for the release of the 132 remaining hostages languishing in Hamas captivity in the Gaza Strip since the terrorist attacks in southern Israel on Oct. 7; and to what extent the Jewish state should succumb to worldwide pressure on the humanitarian situation in Gaza.

Check out the new JNS TV show “Israel Undiplomatic.”

