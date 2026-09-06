Welcome to JNS ישראל!

“The baker does not testify to the quality of his own dough,” our sages said. In other words, it is not fitting for a person to praise his own handiwork.

In that spirit, I will only share the aspirations and plans of JNS Israel, a new Hebrew-language news outlet. The site (jns.org/he) will be live at 12 pm IST.

In keeping with the values that have guided JNS since its founding in September 2011, the Hebrew edition will offer serious, in-depth journalism that supports the cause of the Jewish people. We will do so with the support of JNS’s main operation, which extends across the United States and around the world. This will give JNS one arm in Hebrew and another in English, creating a bilingual news organization covering Israel and the Jewish world.

At a time when the pace of media updates can make one’s head spin and countless breaking-news alerts blur the larger picture, JNS Israel will work a little differently.

We will slow the pace slightly, lift our gaze and sharpen the pixels as best we can so that news consumers receive a clearer picture of reality.

We will strive to illuminate angles and perspectives that are sometimes lost in the daily news cycle. We will report on important developments while devoting no less attention to their long-term implications.

Above all, we will act with fairness, responsibility and professionalism, rooted in a deep belief that journalism is a vital tool in the national effort to ensure the success of the State of Israel and the Jewish people.

We are people of this land, and since Simchat Torah 5784, we have understood more clearly than ever just how critical a role the media can play in our national life.

With a prayer to the Creator that our path will be successful,

Ariel Kahana

Editor, Hebrew edition

JNS (Jerusalem News Syndicate)

For inquiries, suggestions, feedback or comments, contact:

akahana@jns.org