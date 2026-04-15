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Rabbi Phil Warmflash

Click photo to download. Caption: Pictured here, the Rimon Initiative at Philadelphia’s Temple Sholom offers students project-based chugim (electives), an example cited by Rabbi Phil Warmflash and Anna Marx for an innovative new model in Jewish education. Credit: Provided photo.
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Riding the wave of change in part-time Jewish education
Jan. 28, 2015
Rabbi Phil Warmflash, Anna Marx